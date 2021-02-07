UK accuses of’spitting in the face of Uyghur survivors’ for not allowing judges to issue genocide rulings





Ministers have been accused of spitting in the faces of Uighur survivors of Chinese abuse by refusing to decide whether British judges qualify for genocide.

A global Uyghur leader begged Boris Johnson to spend a day in court on persecuted minorities and to make a legal decision on whether abuse constitutes genocide.

Dolkun Isa, chairman of the World Uyghur Congress, issued a letter of strong words to the Prime Minister Bonn at The Telegraph.

Why are you doing this to us, Prime Minister? Uyghur survivors begged them to admit what was going on, he said in a letter.

Another confrontation on the matter is ahead when the trade bill is returned to the Commons on Tuesday.

The Tory rebels are trying to force a new vote on the Genocide Amendment, which aims to directly judge the power to decide whether another country has committed genocide before Britain entered into a trade agreement with the state.

Last month, 33 Conservatives joined the revolt in a blade vote on the same issue.

However, the government is believed to support a rival amendment voiced by Sir Bob Neal, which could serve to block votes on rebel proposals.

This rival amendment would allow members of the Foreign Relations Commission (FAC) or colleagues from the International Relations and Defense Commission (IRDC) to make a declaration on genocide, with the right to solicit discussion in Congress, in which the Minister must respond. .

Critics of this idea point out that the Congressional Selection Committee may already make such a declaration, but it does not have the weight and legal status of judicial judgment.

It is understood that the majority of Congressionals from the FAC and IRDC last week expressed opposition to the government-funded amendment at an internal meeting.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Isa said: We were shocked and amazed to see that your government submitted an amendment to the trade bill, which, if passed, will prevent lawmakers from voting for genocide.

As I said directly a few weeks ago, the cause of the genocide is a matter of judicial decision.

A director from Xinjiang, China, who claims that the Chinese authorities dealt with forced infertility and established forced labor camps, added: We know that it is a long-standing policy for Britain to refuse to use the word genocide. Without a court decision, this policy will not change.

“Therefore, the government’s action to tabulate this amendment is like spitting in the face of a Uyghur survivor.

We urge you to reconsider your actions and spend our day in court.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab criticized China for the treatment of a small number of Uighur Muslims that China described as torture.

However, the government opposes passing the right to courts to decide whether a state has committed a genocide or not.

Activists argue that ministers oppose these moves because they do not want to derail a potential trade agreement with China.

On Saturday, members of the Back Bench Tory were summoned to a coercive meeting by government whips who pressured them not to join the rebellion.

Conservative rebels contacted their colleagues and expected to re-insert the bill if it fails on Tuesday, when the bill goes back to the lord.

A government spokesman spoke of the genocide amendments originally expressed by Liverpool’s veteran human rights activist and cross-venture Sir Alton. issue.

However, Sir Alton’s proposal risks wielding courts in the formulation of trade policy and in the conduct of international relations and into the hands of genocide regimes.

This alternative amendment proposed by the House of Representatives goes further than Lord Altons. This empowers Congress to take a position on the credible genocide reports of future trading partners, while also giving governments specific obligations to act.

