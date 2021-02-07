TikTok Takes on Facebook with US Ecommerce Push





TikTok plans an aggressive e-commerce expansion in the United States, where it will take on the Silicon Valley giant Facebook.

The Chinese-owned viral video app has informed advertisers of a number of new features for 2021, according to several people who have seen its plans, such as a tool that allows its most popular users to share links to products and automatically earn a commission on any sales.

“It’s old-fashioned affiliate marketing,” said an advertising executive, adding that video creators would be able to link to whatever products they liked, even if they didn’t. were not officially sponsored by the brand.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese ByteDance, is also aiming to roll out the ability for brands to showcase catalogs of their products on the platform, people said.

The app is also reportedly rolling out live shopping, a mobile version of home shopping channels, where users can purchase products with just a few clicks after seeing them featured by TikTok stars. This follows the live shopping feature test with Walmart announced late last year. TikTok declined to comment.

“It feels like TikTok is about to jump [introducing a] office [experience] and go straight to business, ”Jack Smyth, Head of Creative Technology at WPP’s Mindshare.

“Culturally, TikTok is well positioned for live streaming commerce to capture the dissolving distinction between content and commerce, as it doesn’t look as polished as other platforms,” he added.

The tools will allow TikTok, which has previously announced a partnership with the e-commerce platform Shopify, to continue to compete with Facebook.

Last year, Facebook introduced tools on its Instagram photo-sharing app in select countries to make it easier for people to buy products, as well as a digital shopping channel on its main Facebook site. Instagram, meanwhile, made a copy of TikTok’s scrolling video feed called Reels.

Some advertisers have been cautious about TikTok, suggesting that its current advertising system remains a work in progress. “The product and the content haven’t matured into a place where savvy advertisers really want to engage,” said an ad agency official.

Two people said the platform plans this year to further develop its self-service advertising platform, which allows brands to place their own ads easily online rather than manually with a sales rep, which puts them in line with bigger competitors. It also aimed to improve its ad targeting tools, including user tracking, the people said.

The app faced serious problems in the United States last year, where former President Donald Trump threatened to ban it because of its Chinese ownership.

It’s still unclear what approach the Biden administration will take towards the company, but some advertisers seem more relaxed about the app.

“The latest changes in political leadership in the United States have made clients more comfortable with the platform,” said Kris Hoet, global director of innovation at advertising agency Foote, Cone & Belding. “Our largest offices [globally] confirmed that [many brands] were already active or were planning to activate it this year. “

Last week, TikTok announced its first major deal with an advertising agency, WPP, which will give the agency early access to its latest advertising products, in a move that has raised WPP’s share price and bewildered rival social media groups, according to advertisers.

TikTok’s greatest asset is its large, and partly untapped, audience of young users. The company says 40% of people on TikTok don’t have a Facebook account and 63% aren’t on Twitter, according to a marketer who was recently featured.

“With TikTok, you watch multi-billion campaigns [of views]. Most of the time on other platforms. . . campaigns are in the millions, ”said Karyn Spencer, marketing director for influencer marketing group Whalar.

