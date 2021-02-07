The UK has targeted Isis drones and online servers in cyber attacks.





According to the military and security officer, the UK’s secret cyber operation to undermine the Isis ideology and weaken fighters on the battlefield was to deactivate drones, obstruct phones and target servers to block online propaganda.

The revelation of the signaling intelligence agency GCHQ’s Jeremy Fleming and British Strategic Command General Patrick Sanders was just two months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the creation of a’cyber unit’ jointly operated with the military. Came out. Spy agency for attacking enemies in the digital realm. Expected to grow from hundreds of people to 3,000 over the next decade, the team will unite the UK’s aggressive cyber capabilities into a unified unit.

Fleming and Patrick discussed Operation Isis 2016-2017 in the Sky News podcast “Into the Gray Zone”, saying that it became clear that Islamic militants rely on cyber technology for propaganda, command and control, and attack planning. At the time, Isis was recruiting fighters, trying to establish caliphs in many areas of Iraq and Syria.

“It was a very inexpensive and effective way of fighting terrorism,” Sanders said. “What we wanted was to turn that strength, dependence on cyber into vulnerability, and undermine the credibility of information campaigns and ideologies.”

GCHQ first admitted that it launched a massive “aggressive cyber campaign” against Isis three years ago, but previously did not provide details of the operation. Allies such as the UK and the US have admitted to using offensive cyber, but the details of their offensive capabilities are still kept confidential. Enemies such as Russia, China, North Korea and Iran have shown their willingness to use these methods.

Fleming said the joint forces and the GCHQ team “interrupted Dash’s communications.” [Isis] “Fighters on the battlefield” and Isis piloted new technology to weaken the drone technology. He also tried to stop the flow of extremist propaganda by Britain’s “remote approach. [Isis] Go to the place where you saved the material.”

“We wanted to make sure their devices didn’t work and orders coming from our seniors couldn’t be trusted when they were trying to coordinate an attack on our troops,” Sanders added. “We wanted to deceive them and misdirect them to make them less effective, less cohesive and less morale.”

GCHQ’s cyber tactics were strengthened on the ground through separate military operations, including special forces, Iraqi forces, and regional resistance groups, but details were not disclosed.

Joint cyber operations are already a hallmark of modern warfare, but some critics warn that such activities, falling below the threshold of official conflict, are dark and unaccountable. Emily Taylor, cyber and international security expert at the Chatham House think tank, has admitted that countries must “walk the ethical tightrope” to ensure that powerful cyber weapons are being used under appropriate and appropriate supervision even in the most classified operations. .

“One of the greatest dangers I have ever seen [cyber operations] It is a very technical area and we have great respect in this country for our information services. . . So there may be a follow-up attitude of the people you supervise, and even worse, it may be ignorance and incompetence to take people away,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos