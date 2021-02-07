Latest coronavirus: US states withdraw new record cases for second week in a row





In low- and middle-income countries, a median average of 70% of those polled reported a drop in income in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic last year, while 30% reported job loss and 45% said they had missed or reduced meals, according to a study of American universities.

The UK government has set a goal of vaccinating all people over the age of 50 in early May, when local government elections go as planned, ministers confirmed, with several indicators showing Covid infections -19 continued to decline across the UK, with new cases declining more and more. 2 to 5% per day.

Joe Biden, US President, defended his plans for a $ 1.9 billion fiscal stimulus package after data showed the economy was creating paltry 49,000 jobs last month as it battled the latest wave of coronavirus infections. He said the “biggest risk” to fiscal policy was not if the US government was going “too big” but rather “too small”.

UK plan to tighten borders against Covid-19 by ordering people to declare why they are leaving the country faces further uncertainty after airline staff warned they were unable to to judge whether travel was essential and whether the passenger should be allowed to travel. or if they should be denied boarding.

Customers are served at the door of a Vodafone Group store in Dublin

Shares of Vodafone rose more than 4% when its third quarter figures were released. The telecommunications company returned to service revenue growth after two quarters of pandemic-induced decline, supported by improvements in Germany, its largest market. The group said the lockdowns resulted in greater reliance on its networks.

Blackstone and Global Infrastructure Partners have launched a £ 3.5bn offer for UK listed private jet services company Signature Aviation. The company offers ground handling, refueling and other services. Private jet operators have weathered the impact of the pandemic better than their commercial rivals.

Frontier Developments video game specialists’ revenue increased 15% despite the lack of new titles. The operating margin rose to 19%, up five percentage points, but the challenges of working collaboratively during lockdowns prompted management to push back the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey until 2022.

Beazley said he was examining disaster scenarios after $ 340 million in claims for Covid-19 pushed the London-listed insurer to a loss of $ 50 million over a full year. Managing Director Andrew Horton said that “despite the sheer volume of information, data and predictive analytics at hand, we did not anticipate this year’s events.”

