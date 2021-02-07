British enemies trying to divide society through social media | Cyberwar





One of the high-ranking generals warned that British enemies are attempting to use social media to tear down the structure of society.

In a candid interview about cyber warfare, General Patrick Sanders said the threat wasn’t the same as seen in films targeting power plants.

The head of Strategic Command told the Sky News Into the Gray Zone podcast: In some respects, the most important and relevant use of cyberspace is that real power lies in influence, not intrusive acts.

What you’re seeing is that things like our enemies, our rivals, social media about us are exploiting tools to create a more utopian society about us, arousing conspiracy theories, planting divisions, and building social structures. It is to tear it off.

You can go so far and describe it as almost causing civil war in some of these societies.

Sanders says that attacking cyberattacks before the enemies do damage to Britain is undoubtedly one of the ways the military protects our democratic procedures.

He added that the most important weapon is not necessarily firing bullets as countries like Russia and China switch to non-military means of action to secure targets.

Sanders’ comment came after the House of Representatives to the Intelligence and Security Commission discovered in a report released last year that there was a credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia was trying to influence the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. Ministers also hope to respond to misinformation about the coronavirus and its vaccines.

GCHQ’s director Jeremy Fleming, interviewed in the podcast, said Britain is ready to attack and has the tools to hack enemy phones participating in cyber warfare.

We may deploy the ability to respond to individual criminals or serious and organized criminal gangs, which may include access to mobile phones or technologies in use.

Fleming suggested that Britain has not yet used offensive cyber in other states.

When asked whether it was deployed in another country, he said: It could be said that the government could use it in that context.

Men elaborated on how cyberattacks against Islamic states and support of rebels on the ground helped to bring down the self-proclaimed caliphs in Syria and Iraq.

British troops and security experts were involved in disabling laptops and cell phones and even intervening in terrorist networks to spread confusion among Isis forces, they said.

They couldn’t believe or didn’t work the message coming to them, Sir Patrick said.

Most of the work was done at the GCHQ headquarters in Cheltenham, thousands of miles from where the battle took place.

Fleming added: We sometimes tactically disrupted the communication of Daeshs fighters on the battlefield, which gave the military commander an element of surprise, allowing him to take a different stance in battle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos