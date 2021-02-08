Biden warns China will face extreme competition from US





President Joe Biden said China would face “extreme competition” from the United States, in the latest sign of Sino-American tensions after his administration said it would hold Beijing responsible for its ” abuse ”and its rights.

Biden told CBS News he had not yet spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping since his inauguration, but indicated he would not take a softer stance towards Beijing than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“I always told him we didn’t need to have a conflict,” Biden said. “But there is going to be extreme competition. . . I’m not going to do it like Trump did. We will focus on the international rules of the road. “

Biden, who spent a lot of time with Xi as Barack Obama’s vice president, said the Chinese leader was “very bright” but “doesn’t have a democratic little D in his body.” At one point during the Democratic primary race last year, Biden described him as a “thug.”

In the administration’s first three weeks, senior U.S. officials have taken a harsh rhetorical stance on China on everything from its record on rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong to its military activity. near Taiwan.

So far, the administration has said it will take a “patience” approach, but many foreign policy experts in Washington are waiting to see whether Biden equates the harsh early rhetoric about China with assertive action.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, became the first senior official to speak in Beijing on Friday. Following a conversation with Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official, Blinken said he told his counterpart that the United States will stand up for democratic values ​​and hold China to account.

“I have made it clear that the United States will defend our national interests, defend our democratic values ​​and hold Beijing to account for its abuses of the international system,” Blinken wrote on Twitter of the conversation.

The State Department added that Blinken had told Yang that the United States would pressure China over its record on rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. He also urged Beijing to condemn the coup in Myanmar.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State: [the US] ‘Hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system’ © Freddie Everett / State Department

Earlier this week, Yang blamed the Trump administration for the poor state of US-China relations. He said he hoped the two countries could improve the situation, but warned the United States not to cross any “red lines” and warned the Biden administration not to intervene in Hong Kong, Tibet and China. Xinjiang.

The State Department recently warned China to stop trying to intimidate Taiwan after Chinese fighter jets and bombers entered the island’s air defense zone and simulated attacks on the USS. Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier.

In a sign that Biden’s team intends to be tough on rights, Blinken recently called the crackdown on one million Uyghurs in Xinjiang “genocide.”

In an interview with CNN, Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the United States, rejected allegations that Beijing was committing abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province. He denied that China was holding Uyghurs in what critics described as repressive labor camps.

“They are like a campus. Not a labor camp, but a campus, ”Cui said.

