UK manufacturer SureScreen Diagnostics supplies 20 million fast lateral flows





The new test will support the government to provide rapid testing to people without symptoms to break the chain of transmission. .

The UK government has secured 20 million high-speed coronavirus (COVID-19) tests manufactured in the UK through a new agreement with SureScreen Diagnostics, a test manufacturer based in Derby. These lateral flow antigen tests yield results in less than 30 minutes and are the first UK tests validated in a laboratory by the British Public Health Administration (PHE).

The SureScreen test will be used as part of the government’s rapid testing program for people without symptoms, which has seen lateral flow tests deployed across the country to test NHS and nursing home staff. Key workers able to continue critical work during the closure period.

As up to one-third of COVID-19 patients do not show symptoms, expanding the asymptomatic test is essential to finding positive cases that could unconsciously transmit the virus to break the chain of transmission.

Partnerships with companies such as SureScreen support the wider resilience of the UK diagnostic industry in the UK. The contract will create 200 additional jobs for Derby residents who play a role in the entire production line and in the wider UK supply chain.

This test has already been validated by PHE in the laboratory and is currently in the final stage of validation in clinical trials. This test has been proven to detect the B117 Kent variant of COVID-19 and is already CE marked and MHRA approved. The test results at the laboratory validation stage showed a sensitivity of 97.1% and a specificity of 99.9% to high viral load.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said:

Rapid lateral flow testing significantly strengthens the national response to the virus, helping to identify about a third that is asymptomatic and breaks the transmission chain in the workplace and community. It’s great to work with a UK company to provide over millions of these quick tests.

I am committed to strengthening manufacturing capabilities in the UK. The great work done by SureScreen and its contribution to the fast testing program is another example of the domestically grown talent, creativity and industry that exists right here in the UK.

It is absolutely important for everyone to follow the rules to prevent the spread of the virus, and we move forward for rapid testing where the virus is available. I am grateful to everyone who adapts and works to support and protect the country.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said:

From the very beginning of this pandemic, we have partnered with UK manufacturers to support the resilience of UK diagnostics.

It’s fantastic that UK industry has come together to help fight COVID-19 to stop the spread of the virus.

We are very grateful for the considerable work that UK suppliers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs will continue to do to support our massive testing. SureScreens’ rapid testing aids jobs across the country and industry in the UK while preventing the spread of infection.

David Campbell, Director of SureScreen, said:

We believe that our rapid antigen testing can really help screen people in communities and clinical settings. Routine testing is very important not only for hospitals and GPs, but also for business.

We are excited to be working with DHSC on this project and our tests have been recognized by the government and its scientists. We look forward to doing our best to help the UK in 2021.

SureScreen is a member of the UK Rapid Antigen Test Consortium, a growing coalition of industry scientists and manufacturers that come together to secure UK side flow testing and manufacturing capabilities. The UK’s safe supply line for these tests is essential to ensure the continuation and expansion of a rapid routine testing program that will be key to bringing people back to work, education, friends and family with the release of the vaccine.

Professor Chris Molloy, chair of the UK Rapid Antigen Test Consortium, said:

The UK’s lateral flow diagnostics industry brings together the strong purpose and assistance of the government to create new UK tests and manufacture them on a scale not thought impossible.

Their willingness to leave the competition in national service should be celebrated as another example of what Britain can do with shared purpose, innovation and momentum. This work lays a strong foundation for how the entire diagnostic industry will thrive in the UK to improve healthcare in the future.

The large-scale community tests that these tests facilitate are part of the government’s COVID-19 winter plan to identify people who may be infected with the coronavirus early to break the chain of transmission and control the virus. Along with the vaccine launch, rapid routine testing will be key to getting people to do what they love again.

The lateral flow antigen test takes a sample from the back of the nose or throat and checks for the presence of the virus’s signature protein, the antigen. Visually presents the results in the same way as many pregnancy tests. Antigen testing can tell you if you have a virus that currently causes COVID-19, and you can get results within 30 minutes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos