Dollar feeds losses as US economic doubts undermine rally





TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar fueled losses against most currencies on Monday, as disappointing U.S. employment data prompted some investors to reduce their bets on a rebound in the greenback.

FILE PHOTO: One hundred US dollar bills can be seen in this photo taken in Seoul on February 7, 2011. REUTERS / Lee Jae-Won / File Photo

The euro held up gains against the dollar but faces a test later on Monday with data expected to show German industrial production growth slowed late last year.

Speculators have reduced dollar short positions, but some analysts believe better U.S. economic data and continued progress in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be needed for further dollar gains.

The low non-farm payroll has really pulled the rungs under the dollar, said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Now the markets are wondering if the dollar can rise further. Much depends on the coronavirus, but we also need to know when the US fiscal stimulus will pass.

Against the euro, the dollar traded at $ 1.2048 after falling 0.7% on Friday.

The British pound bought $ 1.3736, near a nearly three-year high.

The dollar was listed at 105.38 yen, after falling from a three-month high reached on Friday.

The US economy created fewer jobs than expected in January, while job losses the previous month were larger than initially reported, data showed late last week.

The release of US consumer prices and consumer confidence later this week will help determine whether a recent rise in inflation expectations and Treasury yields was warranted.

Any disappointing number from either report could push the dollar down, some analysts warn.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 91.084, underestimating a loss of 0.6% from Friday.

Speculators’ net bearish bets on the dollar fell to $ 29.95 billion for the week ended Feb. 2, from a net short position of $ 33.81 billion for the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In the cryptocurrency market, ethereum fell 3.88% to $ 1,615, extending a decline from a record high before Ethereum futures were listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell 0.88% to $ 38,936.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar held steady at $ 0.7678. Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar climbed to $ 0.7209.

=================================================== = ======

Bid price for currencies at 2358 GMT

Description RIC Last US Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous change

Session

Euro / Dollar $ 1.2048 $ 1.2050 -0.02% -1.39% +1.2060 +1.2032

Dollar / Yen 105.3800 105.3550 + 0.05% + 2.05% +105.4250 + 105.4050

Euro / Yen 126.98 126.93 + 0.04% + 0.04% +127.0600 +126.8700

Dollar / Switzerland 0.8990 0.8986 + 0.00% + 1.57% +0.8992 +0.8986

Pound sterling / dollar 1.3736 1.3736 + 0.00% + 0.54% +1.3738 +1.3712

Dollar / Canadian 1.2759 1.2757 + 0.02% + 0.20% +1.2765 +1.2750

Aussie / Dollar 0.7678 0.7679 + 0.03% -0.16% +0.7682 +0.7660

NZ 0.7209 0.7194 + 0.25% + 0.43% + 0.7212 + 0.7175

Dollar / Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

European spots

Volatilities

BOJ Tokyo Forex Market Information

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes

