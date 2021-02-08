Lockheed Martin Selects ABL Space Systems for UK Launch





WASHINGTON ABL Space Systems will launch Lockheed Martin from a new space port in the Shetland Islands, fulfilling a contract with the UK government announced in 2018.

Lockheed said on February 7 that ABL will launch an RS1 rocket from the Shetland Space Center, a space port that will be developed on the island of Unst in Shetlands in 2022. The rocket puts in orbit a tugboat developed by British Moog on a mission called launching the UK Pathfinder, and 6 sets of 6U cubes.

This launch will meet the awards awarded by the UK government in 2018 to support the development of domestic launch capabilities. The $31 million contract with Lockheed Martin included launch, and later planned a spaceport and Moogs orbital maneuvering vehicle in Sutherland, northern Scotland.

Lockheed did not say which vehicle to use for launch at the time. The company does not have its own small launch vehicle compatible with space airports, but has invested in companies developing these vehicles, including ABL Space Systems and Rocket Lab.

In October, Lockheed announced that it had agreed to allow the British Space Agency to conduct launches at the Shetland Space Center. The company said that would avoid a crash with Orbex, a UK-based small projectile developer that Sutherland plans to launch. At the time of announcement, Lockheed said it was in discussions with a preferred partner, but the company did not disclose it.

We are committed to the success of this program, and the world-class capabilities provided by ABL Space Systems will enable us to build a long-standing partnership with the UK and strengthen the growth of the UK space sector. Regional director Nik Smith said in a statement from Lockheed Martin Space.

British Space Agency vice president Ian Annett hopes the UK will be the first in Europe to launch a small satellite into orbit, attracting innovative companies from around the world. With Lockheed Martins choosing ABL Space Systems for the UK Pathfinder launch, we are one step closer to realizing this ambition, and the UK is firmly on the map as Europe’s leading small satellite launch destination.

Lockheed said ABL’s ability to launch with limited field infrastructure plays an important role in the decision. We chose ABL Space Systems for the UK Pathfinder Launch to take advantage of the flexibility of the ABL integrated GS0 launch system and RS1 rocket, which will enable us to quickly launch our new site. Randy DeRosa, program manager for the Lockheeds UK Pathfinder Launch program, said: Statement on SpaceNews. The ABL system can be deployed relatively easy, fast and cost-effectively with fantastic performance, an important feature for many future customers.

According to ABL, the GS0 launch system is completely stand-alone, so no fixed infrastructure is required in the space port. The Shetland Space Center offers a flat concrete launch pad, bulk propellant and gas goods, and a mission control center.

Launches in the UK require more documentation for ABL in the form of export and launch licenses. ABL is a technology protection contract between the U.S. and U.K. governments, along with a technical assistance contract with its UK partner, which allows ABL to export rockets to the UK. Launch also requires a launch license from the US Federal Aviation Administration and the British Civil Aviation Authority.

The RS1 rocket is scheduled for first launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, scheduled for the second quarter of this year, and is in the final stages of development. The Lockheed contract includes a single launch, but ABL expects this to be the first of a series of launches in the UK.

An ABL spokesman said he hoped that the Shetland Space Center would set up regular launch cycles so that we could better serve the European satellite market. We have begun to formulate a European strategy and have recently incorporated ABL UK subsidiaries to support this effort.

