US Ends Aid to Saudi forces in Yemen, but questions persist | Houthis News





US President Joe Biden announced last week his intention to end US support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive operations in war-torn Yemen, including halting arms sales to the Riyadh government.

The move marked a distinct change in Washington’s approach to the conflict and a renewed emphasis on finding a diplomatic solution to the years-long war that has sparked what the United Nations describes as the worst crisis. humanitarian aid to the world.

But since Thursday’s announcement, the Biden administration has released few details on support for the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen it plans to end or how it will differentiate it from others. US aid and arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The United States is providing spare parts, ammunition, technical assistance, all kinds of things to the Saudi army, which enables its offensive operations, Bruce Riedel, a senior official at the Brookings Institution, told Al Jazeera.

So if the Saudis continued to use the Royal Saudi Air Force to bomb targets in Yemen, presumably under this doctrine that aid and assistance would have to stop.

The United States began providing logistical and intelligence support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen in March 2015, shortly after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched an offensive military in support of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was overthrown. by the Houthi rebels.

This support included the creation of a joint US-Saudi planning cell to coordinate military and intelligence assistance, technical support for air fleets purchased by the United States and, initially, air refueling of Saudi planes.

Entrenched fighting, a Riyadh-imposed blockade and Saudi air strikes took a bloody toll on Yemenis, with thousands of civilians killed and a humanitarian catastrophe pushing 13.5 million people to the brink of famine. The Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebels have been accused of committing war crimes.

But since the start of the war, Saudi Arabia has remained the world’s largest importer of U.S. arms, with major imports increasing 130% between 2015 and 2019, compared to the previous five-year period, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

During the same period, 73% of Saudi Arabia’s arms imports came from the United States.

A Houthi detention center was destroyed by airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition, killing at least 60 people and injuring several dozen in Dhamar province in September 2019 [File: Hani Mohammed/TAP Photo]The US Department of Defense said on Friday that US intelligence assistance to the Saudi-led coalition, which was largely linked to the airstrikes, would cease.

The Biden administration will go through an interagency process to determine what constitutes offensive support for the coalition, as well as to assess individual arms sales, State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a conference release the same day.

But Riedel said many questions remained, including a crucial question related to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen: will the announcement include the cessation of all intelligence or other support for Riyadh’s blockade on the country. ?

The blockade, first imposed in 2015, closed Yemen’s land, air and sea ports, but has been relaxed intermittently due to condemnation of the humanitarian crisis it sparked. As long as the blockade is in place, millions of Yemenis will be in danger, Riedel said.

[Is the US] will provide support to the Saudi Navy to continue this? Are we going to give them information about Iranian expeditions to the Houthis?

Long-standing American support

Bidens’ decision is a harsh backbone of support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen that started under its former boss, President Barack Obama, and expanded under his immediate predecessor, President Donald Trump.

Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, said US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen was Obamas’ way of trading for the Iran. [nuclear] deal, which was reached in July 2015. That was the initial mistake, Landis said.

In 2015, the Obama administration had remained largely silent as Riyadh aggressively opposed a Dutch-led campaign for a human rights investigation in Yemen. The United States also failed to respond when Riyadh reportedly threatened to withdraw UN funding if the organization did not remove it from a list of child rights violators for its actions in Yemen in 2016.

At the end of its term, the Obama administration briefly suspended some arms contracts in Riyadh following a Saudi airstrike during a funeral in Sana’a that killed 140 people in October 2016.

But US support for the Saudi campaign in Yemen increased under Trump, who was a staunch ally of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in particular. Upon taking office, Trump announced his intention to increase the training of the Saudi Air Force.

Trump also authorized $ 27.4 billion in U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia during his first three years in office, a May 2020 Security Assistance Monitor report revealed. The Trump administration has concluded two major deals for precision-guided bombs in Saudi Arabia of the type used in its brutal war in Yemen, as well as upgrades to its US-supplied F-15 planes which are a bulwark of Saudi air warfare. in Yemen, according to the report.

In 2018, as international pressure grew to end the war, then Defense Secretary James Mattis said the United States would no longer air-refuel Saudi planes after the Saudi Arabia had said it had developed its own capacity and no longer needed Washington’s help.

Trump continued to support Saudi Arabia in 2019, vetoing a resolution passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate that called for an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition.

In June 2020, the Trump administration reported to Congress that the US military continued to provide military advice and limited information, logistics and other support to regional forces fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

What weapons are offensive?

The Biden administration has already suspended sales of Trump-era arms to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, calling the move a typical reassessment by a new administration. Still, two pending deals for GBU-39 small-diameter bombs and precision-guided missiles are expected to be terminated as part of the announcement.

Other arms deals will likely be part of an ongoing negotiation as the United States works on a broader diplomatic effort to end the conflict in Yemen, Landis said.

The effort includes the appointment of Tim Lenderking as the new Biden administration envoy to Yemen and plans to lift the U.S. designation of the Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, which has been ridiculed for blocking the aid to Yemenis.

Many of these weapons are fungible, Landis said. They could be for defense or offense.

He added that the Biden administration would be involved in a tricky game as it tries to step up pressure on Saudi Arabia without leading the country to greater belligerence in Yemen or into the arms of Russia and the United Kingdom. China.

This means Biden could fail to enact a more lasting ban on arms sales.

Much of that will be the optics, he says. There will be a lot of smoke and mirrors, and a lot of head scythes by the Biden administration.

Don’t let go of the gas

Meanwhile, work continues for grassroots organizations which for years have urged the United States to end support for Saudi-led forces in Yemen, said Hassan al-Tayyab, a political lobbyist in the Middle East on the Committee of Friends on National Law (FCNL).

El-Tayyab said the Biden administrations’ announcement was a good first step, but activists want the United States to end all assistance to the coalition.

It means [ending] sharing information for Saudi-led coalition airstrikes and spare parts transfers that keep fighter jets in the air. It means [ending] targeting assistance and logistical support and maintenance, he told Al Jazeera.

Malnourished Hassan Merzam Muhammad lies on a bed in his family’s hut in the Abs district of Hajjah province, Yemen in November 2020 [File: Eissa Alragehi/Reuters]El-Tayyab said offensive weapons should also be clearly defined, and added that he wanted to ensure that weapons such as Reaper drones and F-35s that the Trump administration agreed to sell to the Arab Emirates united are included in any prohibition.

I am not completely pessimistic here. I welcome the news, he told Al Jazeera. But I’m just trying to stay vigilant and not get over the pressure of advocacy. Because we don’t know what’s going to happen.

