British government accused of’misunderstanding’ the cause of poverty and food insecurity





The British government has been accused of having a “serious misunderstanding” of the causes of poverty and food insecurity.

The Scottish government has leveled prosecution against Westminster, releasing a new report that it has a “unusual approach” to tackle this problem.

Community Secretary Eileen Campbell also said British government ministers “disappointed” that they have not yet officially responded to concerns raised by two special rapporteurs to the UN Human Rights Council.

According to a joint communication released in August, the economic and social consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic were particularly serious among poor families in the UK.

The loss of income experienced by some during the crisis is said to have “made a tremendous contribution” to the growing number of people suffering from food insecurity.

Nearly one-fifth of people report cutting down on their meals or skipping meals in April and May 2020 due to lack of money.

Meanwhile, food insecurity levels were nearly 250% higher than before the lockdown, with about 4.9 million adults and 1.7 million children affected in the UK.

The Scottish Government published its own report to highlight that “the overall approach taken by the UK government to the concerns identified in UN communications is significantly different from that adopted in the field of policy mandated in Scotland.”

The report added, “In particular, the British government’s approach stems from a deep misunderstanding of the causes of poverty and food insecurity.”

He stressed that it is the responsibility of the British government, representing the UK as a whole, to submit an official response to the issue raised by the UN Special Rapporteur.

The report added, “Under the present constitution, this kind of international relations is a reserved matter.”

The Scottish government said it had “performed its obligations” by contributing to a draft British response detailing the actions the mandated administration is taking.

And he said, “I want to make it clear that I regret the delay in response.”

The report went on to argue that: “In particular, the British government’s approach stems from a deep misunderstanding of the causes of poverty and food insecurity.

“Also, this is not consistent with our analysis of key policy challenges, but also with the vital core values ​​of fairness, respect and dignity promoted by the Scottish government.”

The Scottish government is introducing 10 new Scottish Children’s Allowances per week in an effort to help low-income families.

And Campbell said, “The Scottish government has now pledged more than 500 million social protections since the pandemic, including 130 million people to address food insecurity.”

She added that the UN analysis “pointed to the systematic failure of the British welfare system that put people in hardships and crises.”

As a result, she said, “Too many people have experienced austerity, hunger and poverty as a direct result of British government policy, and we are disappointed that we have not yet announced a formal response emphasizing how to address this issue.”

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, urged the UK government to increase Universal Credit payments by 20%.

“Increasing income is very important to reducing food insecurity in the long run. Investing in the UK social security system will stop more people from drifting,” he said.

“Maintaining the 20 bullish for Universal Credit next month will help alleviate poverty and serve as the financial lifeline for thousands of people.”

A spokesman for the UK government said: “We are committed to supporting minimum wage families to ensure that no one is left behind through the epidemic and beyond.

“That’s why we target our support to the people in need most by raising living wages, spending hundreds of billions to protect jobs, and increasing welfare aid to billions.

“The British government also provided an additional 8.6 billion dollars to the Scottish government this fiscal year to address the epidemic.

“This is in addition to the block grant and in addition to the direct support of the UK government for people and businesses in Scotland.”

