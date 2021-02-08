In the UK, a deeper trade relationship with India is a top priority.





What is the impact of the UK-EU trade agreement on the India-UK trade relationship? In what areas do you think there will be more opportunities for Indian companies?

This agreement marked the beginning of a global UK where a new chapter in the UK is extroverted. This ensures the continuity of trade with Europe and respects the sovereign right to deepen trade with dynamic partners around the world such as India. India is a very important friend, ally and economic partner of the UK, and we want to take that partnership to a deeper level. India is already an economic powerhouse and will be the second largest economy in the world. So, we are really seeing the bright future of India-British relations.

Our trade relations were worth 23 billion in 2019 and there are 383 Indian companies in the UK with over 82,000 employees in all regions and countries.

But there is much more potential. I want to work with India to advocate the industries of the future: advanced manufacturing, services, digital and data trading. These forward-looking sectors will drive recovery and future prosperity by providing quality jobs to our people and supporting economic growth as they recover from this terrifying virus.

What are the non-trade and trade barriers India and the UK are trying to address through the strengthened trade partnerships agreed by both sides?

We have already made great strides to remove trade barriers as India recognizes the world-class standards of British farmers by bringing Welsh lamb to the market for the first time.

We formed a number of working groups and agreed to make progress to remove barriers to priority market access.

Meanwhile, we share UK expertise and experience in a variety of fields, including better regulation, cross-border trade, and standards to make it easier for UK investors and exporters to conduct business in India. We are supporting reform. India.

India has proposed reforming its immigration system after Brexit in Britain. Will the UK government add India to the list of countries with low risk of moving skilled workers?

We recently introduced a single global immigration system. Here, individuals can get a visa depending on the country of their passport, not the skills they can bring to the UK. This new system offers Indian nationals who want to work in the UK more flexibility than the previous system. We expanded our skill threshold, lowered our pay requirements, stopped capping and removed resident labor market tests. It will also be introduced this summer without an employer sponsoring postgraduate studies where Indian students can work in the UK for up to two years and for Ph.D. students three years.

Our new system conveys the message to the world that the UK is open to business, and we hope that the best talent from around the world will contribute to our economy and society and help advance the UK regardless of nationality.

India is calling for a social security agreement with the UK. When can I see the progress on that front?

We are working with India on a variety of social and economic issues to promote the UK as a place to do business and trade. We are working to improve our relationship even further. We value international agreements with India and continue to work together to support our shared ambition for stronger partnerships.

Indian companies such as Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tatas, are likely to see increased trade barriers in accessing EU markets after Brexit trading. What is the UK doing to deal with such non-tariff barriers?

The UK is still a fantastic place to invest and do business. The agreement with the EU ensures that the goods meet the relevant rules of origin and that there are no tariffs or quotas on trade between the UK and the Bloc containing provisions to facilitate trade. Addressing non-tariff barriers to exports.

This transaction includes modern and appropriate rules of origin, which means that goods produced in one of our markets may qualify for duty-free trading.

The rules of origin allow manufacturers to use significant levels of input from abroad for UK products where appropriate, such as batteries in electric vehicles, but they do not have to accept imports from the EU with zero tariffs produced disproportionately elsewhere. World.

India has proposed an early harvest agreement with the UK for items of mutual interest. Is such a transaction possible?

We are considering all options in our bilateral negotiations to help lower trade barriers in a timely manner, which will support our recovery, pave the way to prosperity, and help both countries recover from COVID-19.

Many analysts believe that signing a free trade agreement with India is not the UK’s top priority. What foundation work should be done before starting such negotiations?

Our deeper trade relationship with India is absolutely a priority and we are proud to promote our improved trade partnership.

Prior to that, we focused on deepening trade relations by further removing barriers to trade and investment while fulfilling our commitment to achieving a strengthened trade partnership this year.

India and the UK are working together on the covid-19 vaccine and have been considered successful. What are the prospects for this partnership to grow in the world after the pandemic?

The way India and the UK have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19 has demonstrated the strength of our partnership and friendship.

Thanks to India for supplying the UK with important pharmaceutical and medical personal protective equipment.

I’m visiting the Serum Institute while I’m in India, which produces more than 1 billion Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccines developed in the UK. This will save lives across India and across borders.

We are delighted that Wockhardt is helping to produce these vaccines in North Wales. Moreover, the Indian pharmaceutical company is extending the contract with a welcoming move to bring new jobs to the region.

From supplying goods to each other to cooperation for vaccines, our partnership can be further strengthened from now on.

Do you think life sciences are an important area for British companies to invest in India?

Life sciences are important not only in dealing with infectious diseases, but also in our economic future. This industry is a preferred sector for both the UK and India. It is clear that both sides are working together to remove barriers and increase trade at the joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting.

What are the prospects for investment in India in sectors such as artificial intelligence and clean energy?

We are the brightest-minded natural partner driving new frontiers of innovation, working under the UK-India technology partnership for artificial intelligence, driverless cars and virtual reality.

The UK has the third highest number of tech unicorns in the world, and India hosts the third highest number of tech startups. Together, we can help set new and better standards for modern trade in the 21st century.

Tax issues related to Cairn Energy and Vodafone negatively impacted the relationship. Are both countries out?

It is not possible to comment on the Investor State Dispute Resolution Case. I want this arbitral award to draw a line according to these issues and note that Vodafone maintains what we want to continue operating in India.

