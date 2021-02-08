Bank will clash with UK regulators over ring fencing rules





Bankers are preparing to confront the Bank of England over the future of ring fencing laws in the UK, and some of the industry is lobbying to alleviate conflicting restrictions with regulators.

Concerns over the rules requiring the separation of retail and investment banking departments heralded the bank’s unusual alliance with high street lenders such as Metro Bank at Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs.

The debate will intensify as the UK Treasury Department begins a review of the 2013 law last week. It is headed by Keith Ske Oak, former Standard Life Aberdeen CEO, and has a panel that includes former HSBC CEO John Flint. They report to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak within a year.

Ring fencing officially went into effect in 2019. To protect consumers from large transaction losses from the financial crisis and taxpayer bailouts, lenders must block retail operations from investment banking departments.

Foreign banks argue that the current setting hinders growth and internal investment in the UK, while small businesses are concerned that higher costs and unintended knock-on effects will undermine competition, say those familiar with the idea.

Keith Skeoch, Co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, leads the ring fencing review. © Bloomberg

Their position is opposed by the BoE. Regulators see ring fencing as an essential safeguard for taxpayers against over-investment banking, said those familiar with the idea as a tool to ensure strong compliance and risk procedures.

The demand starts when the bank exceeds the £25 billion retail and small business deposit limit in three years. The process is costly, creates an independent board of directors, requires new compliance measures, and increases the cost of financing the bank’s wholesale sector by denying access to cheap retail deposits.

Some bankers are optimistic that in the current post-Brexit and ultra-low interest rate environment, politicians may consider relaxing the law due to concerns over London’s competitiveness on the international arena and pressure on lenders’ profit margins.

This issue is especially important for Goldman. After setting up a new UK retail bank called Marcus in 2018, it quickly grew to near the £20 billion deposit cap and had to stop attracting new customers.

Goldman uses these deposits to inexpensively finance its London-based international investment banking operations, which would be banned if the device had to be protected. Goldman declined to comment.

Goldman Sachs’ international investment banking operations are based in London. © Jason Alden / Bloomberg

Bankers will focus lobbying on raising the deposit limit to £40 billion to account for UK economic growth over the past eight years, one official said. Others argue that limits should be raised even further to allow for future GDP growth and encourage more investment in the UK.

However, the regulator’s position is that the huge global financial services industry is essential at or near the current deposit levels in countries that shrink the medium-sized economy.

Raising the limit will also help JPMorgan, which announced last month that it will launch its own UK digital-only consumer bank. The higher deposit limit gives the U.S. lender more time to grow this business before separating it.

One familiar with the regulator’s thinking said, “Bankers are clearing up lobbying, of course, but you shouldn’t read the reviews themselves that anything will change.” “Retail banking has been very politically sensitive since the last crisis. We will defend ring fencing. I think we will succeed. . .[but]There may be some improvements.”

The BoE declined to comment.

Some bankers want to see the rules completely repeal, but given the firm opposition of regulators and companies like Barclays and HSBC already heavily overhauling their operations and spending billions of dollars to comply with them, this is extremely unlikely to happen. I admit it.

“It’s not surprising that some, like Goldman, are lobbying,” said someone familiar with the process. “Are you going to change the ring fencing rules to match the marquee? Of course not. . . [There is] UK depositors lack the political will to be exposed to foreign investment banking activities.”

Executives at small domestic banks told the Financial Times that the extra cost of ring fencing makes it harder to grow organically enough to challenge larger rivals. The BoE also admitted to Challenger Bank’s complaint that ring fencing unduly “increased” competition in the mortgage market.

HSBC has been aggressively expanding its market share in the mortgage market, which has led to a price war that is putting pressure on competitors’ profits.

