The most active angel investors in the UK 2020





The angels in England may have been trapped in their homes for most of last year, but that didn’t stop investment.

Over the past 12 months, the British Angel Investor Brigade continues to support early stage businesses. Overall, venture capital investment hit 14.1 billion in the UK in 2020.

But who was the most active British angel in 2020?

It is much more difficult to track angel investments than VC investments because many angels do not publicly disclose their transactions. So, to make this list, we contacted dozens of prominent angels to find out how many startups they supported last year.

Based on their opinion, we have listed the 13 most angels in the UK in 2020. *

#1 on the chart, Matt Robinson, co-founder of GoCardless and Nested.

He is the co-founder of the payment business GoCardless and the home sales platform Nested. Robinson found that Angel Investments is a great excuse to work with many great founders.

Robinson invested in 50 staggering 50 companies in 2020 alone, including financial management startup Codat, virtual event platform Hopin and collaboration tool Radical.

Ian Hogarth Ian Hogarth, co-founder and CEO of Songkick.

He is the co-founder and CEO of Songkick, a concert service used by 20 million music fans every month to discover concerts. Songkick was backed by Y Combinator, Index and Sequoia and was one of the first Internet startups to expand internationally in London.

Hogarth is a visiting professor at University College London and co-author of The State of AI Report.

Hogarth invested in 30 companies in 2020, including virtual event platform Hopin, 3D design platform Gravity Sketch, and machine learning drug development startup PostEra.

Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder of Taavet Hinrikus TransferWise.

He is the co-founder of the money transfer platform TransferWise. Before building the fintech unicorn, Hinrikus led the strategy on Skype.

The entrepreneurial angel investment portfolio is vast and over the past 12 years, it is known that over 100 angel investments have been made in the technology sector.

According to Dealroom, in 2020, Hinrikus invested in 25 startups, including online will platform Farewill, identity verification service Onfido, and HR management software Hibob.

An in-depth Sifted analysis of Hinrikus’ angelic portfolio is in progress! See this space Chris Adelsbach Chris Adelsbach, Managing Director of Techstars London Accelerator Programme.

Adelsbach is the Managing Director of the Techstarss London Accelerator Program.

He was enthusiastic about the 2020 Angel Investment Trail, investing in 17 startups, including Gen Z digital bank Zelf and insurance technology startup Bequest.

In terms of diversity, 47% of Adelsbachs investments last year were invested in startups led by women, BAMEs or LGBT+.

Michael Pennington, co-founder of Michael Pennington Gumtree.

Pennington, co-founder of advertising platform Gumtree, is one of the most active B2C and B2B technology angel investors in startups in London. His notable investments include contract automation platform Juro, nanny matching platform Koru Kids, diabetes coaching app Second Nature, and energy efficiency platform Hometree.

In 2020, he invested in 12 companies, including B2B carbon footprint reporting startup Emitwise, B2B sales management tool OneShot and debt recovery SaaS company Kolleno.

Victoria van Lennep, co-founder of Victoria van Lennep Lendable.

Van Lennep is the co-founder of Lendable, an online consumer lending platform based in London, which is known to have earned far more than most European unicorns like Monzo. Prior to starting the startup in 2014, van Lennep worked for the Economist Intelligence Unit.

In 2020, van Lennep made 10 angel investments in companies such as payroll management startup Payfit, financial platform Sugar, and homeless job support startup Beam.

Deepali Nangia Deepali Nangia, co-founder of Alma Angels.

Nangia is a seasoned angel investor with more than 10 years of experience in private equity and investment finance. She co-founded Alma Angels, a community of angels supporting female founders in 2019, and last year joined the second cohort of the Atomicos Angel Program, and Shell continues to invest this year. In 2020, she invested in 8 female startups, including sexual wellness startup Kama, and joined the early stage VC Speed ​​Invest based in Vienna as a female entrepreneur-focused venture partner in 2021. .

Yi Luo Yi Luo, Global Head of Strategy and Expansion, Earnd.

Luo was previously Chief Strategy Officer of FreeUp.io, a fintech startup acquired by Greensill, and currently leads the expansion on the on-demand payment platform Earnd.

In 2020, she invested in nine companies, including B2B payment security startup BondAval, time management app Daybridge, and workspace provider FLOWN.

Marcus Exall Marcus Exall, former Chief Commercial Officer of Monese. You are now the founder of UP AND TO THE RIGHT.

Exall, formerly the chief commercial officer of online banking platform Monese, has been an angel investor since 2013 after selling his first business, digital advertising agency Blue Barracuda.

He has invested in 20 businesses, including primary companies such as cloud-based game developer platforms Improbable and Monese, and recently invested in Sweden’s brain training product Mendi, which has a total of 3m (most funded brain and mental companies). . Kickstarter’s healthy startup). He takes a founders-first approach and aims to add value beyond money.

In 2020, we invested in seven businesses: Contract Data Processor Nomio, Wealth Management Startup Colleno, and Climb Eight, an app for sustainable investment.

Eamon Jubbawy Eamon Jubbawy, co-founder and COO of Onfido.

Jubbawy is the co-founder and chief operating officer of the identity verification platform Onfido. The company was founded in 2012 and has raised over $200 million to date. He is an active angel investor with 15 companies in his portfolio.

Six of these investments were made in 2020, including payment company Trustshare and cancer treatment startup Pear Bio.

Doug Monro Doug Monro, co-founder and CEO of Adzuna.

Previously, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the real estate website Zoopla and Alex Chesterman, Managing Director of Gumtree, Founder of Monro and Chief Executive Officer of the job search platform Adzuna.

In 2020, we invested in five startups: Clim8, an app for sustainable investment, Tickitto, a ticket buying platform, and Mindlabs, a mental health platform. His preferred investment fields are consumers and markets.

AlexChesterman Alex Chesterman, founder of Cazoo.

Chesterman, founder of Cazoo (worth over $2 billion), Zoopla and LoveFilm, has supported dozens of early stage UK digital startups including Perkbox, CarWow, Farmdrop, Tide, Perlego, Cleo, Thriva, Farewill, Thirdfort, and more.

In 2020, Chesterman, along with other startups, invested in payment provider Vyne, mental health platform Mindlabs, and payment company Trustshare.

In particular, Chesterman was prolific at the top fintech companies.

Want to know who is #1 on the Fintech Angel list? Meet the 40 fintech angels you need to know about Will Neal, the founder of Phoenix.

Neale is the founder of 2020-listed mobile payments company Fonix and cloud-based video editing platform Grabyo, and has an impressive list of clients including FA, MotoGP, Fox and BT Sport.

Since 2014, Neale has invested primarily in more than 50 early-stage startups in fintech and software, including digital bank Revolut, management solutions software SeedLegals, and auto insurance startup Marshmallow.

In 2020, we invested in coding startup 418Sec, energy efficiency platform Hometree, and ticket buying platform Tickitto.

* We removed them from the list because not all of the most active angels we identified wanted to reveal their names. However, if you are an active angel based in England and would like to join the list, please let us know.

