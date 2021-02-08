U.S. lobster industry braces for Chinese New Year affected by coronavirus pandemic





US lobster exporters have recovered from the Trump-eratrade war with China to have a good 2020. But the industry is approaching one of the most critical times of the year with concern over the coronavirus .

Chinese New Year is usually one of the busiest parts of the calendar for American lobster shippers, who send millions of dollars worth of shellfish to China every year. This year’s statutory holiday is February 12, and members of the industry have said the Year of the Ox won’t necessarily be the year of the lobster.

This is because the shipment is complicated this winter by the threat of the virus. Mike Marceau, vice president of The Lobster Company in Arundel, Maine, said he doesn’t expect a lot of exports.

Business would normally be booming right now, and it’s stalled, Marceau said. It’s disappointing because last spring and summer have been quite strong, he said.

It started in the spring, and it lasted until a few weeks ago, Marceau said. We have sold a lot of products. We just lost a Chinese New Year due to COVID.

Lobster exports to China have been strained in the United States in recent years due to the instability caused by former President Donald Trump’s trade hostilities with the country, which is a huge buyer of seafood The United States sent over $ 140 million worth of lobsters to China in 2017 and 2018, but exports fell to around $ 51 million in 2019 due to high tariffs imposed during the trade war.

Trump then negotiated a new deal with China in 2020 that included renewed lobster exports. The country bought about $ 95 million worth of American lobsters between 2020 and November, according to federal data.

But now China currently has strict rules on importing food products due to the coronavirus, said John Sackton, industry analyst and founder of SeafoodNews.com. Shipping itself is also more difficult due to the coronavirus toll on transport companies, he said.

There are all of these logistical things that throw sand in the gears of the seafood trade, Sackton said. The financial risk for the importer has increased.

China’s interest in American lobsters has grown exponentially over the past decade as the country’s middle class has grown. Lobster is especially popular around Chinese New Year in China because a cooked lobster is red, a color that represents prosperity.

Chinese New Year is usually a time of big travel to China, but it could be different this year as well. China is expected to buy fewer lobsters for this year’s holiday in part because of government travel restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, said Stephanie Nadeau, owner of The Lobster Company. Fewer trips mean fewer celebrations and fewer festive and expensive meals.

China buys the same species of lobster from the United States and Canada, which has a large lobster industry in its Maritime provinces. This means competing with Canada for a potentially tight market this year. Some lobsters caught by American lobster fishermen, who are primarily based in New England, are also shipped to Canada for processing and export.

US shippers are ready for a year in which it will be difficult to ship lobsters to China, said Mike Tourkistas, general manager of Truefoods, an exporter from Topsfield, Massachusetts.

I think in the United States, we’re going to do it less than a year ago, and I think that’s mainly due to the lack of air freight, Tourkistas said. Many flights are no longer available to us.

