Philippines wants to meet with US to settle disputes over troop deal





MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines and the United States will meet this month to iron out disputes over a visiting forces agreement (VFA), the senior Manilas diplomat said, amid renewed regional concerns over the China’s assertive maritime program.

FILE PHOTO: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. speaks during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi after their meeting in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan / File Photo

In November, the Philippines suspended President Rodrigo Dutertes’ unilateral decision to end the VFA for the second time, to allow him to work with Washington on a long-term pact.

I am tightening up the issues and soon we will meet … and resolve all our differences, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin told ANC news channel on Monday, adding that a meeting was likely in the last week of February.

He declined to give more details on the terms of a potential deal.

Duterte informed Washington in February last year that he was canceling the deal, outraged that a senator and ally who was waging his notorious war on drugs had been denied a US visa.

The VFA provides the legal framework within which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines. Experts say that without it, other bilateral defense agreements, including the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), cannot be implemented.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month underlined the importance of the MDT in the event Manila comes under attack in the South China Sea.

Blinkens’ comments came as the Philippines protested China’s new law allowing its Coast Guard to open fire on foreign ships in what they consider its territory, describing it as a threat of war .

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, which is a major trade route.

Locsin said he would continue to push for a maritime code of conduct that would never exclude the United States, to ensure the regional balance of power.

Separately, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Philippines would talk to their allies about Chinese law and fear that a miscalculation could lead to open conflict.

He also told CNN Philippines that the United States did not consult with the Philippines or other applicants before their patrols.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Edited by Ed Davies, Martin Petty

