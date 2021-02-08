What does the UK-EU Memorandum of Understanding talk about? : CityAM





Last month, the UK Treasury began negotiations with the EU to come up with a memorandum of understanding on both sides of the channel on regulation of future financial services.

Much media discourse about these talks is about whether they will extend EU market access to the City of London, but the proposal for this has been dismissed by both sides.

What is the point of these conversations and why are they being held in the absence of broad access agreements known as equivalence?

Financial Services and Brexit Trade Transactions

Since Brexit, trade transactions have not included provisions for services, finance or others of any kind.

This is true even though services make up 80% of the UK economy.

This means the City of London has lost EU-level access to European markets and now has to rely on a set of regulations from individual countries.

Since the 2016 Brexit referendum, major banks have moved about 1 trillion assets and thousands of jobs from London to EU financial capital in preparation for this scenario.

The only way Square Mile can regain pre-Brexit access is for the EU to grant UK regulatory equivalence in about 40 regions.

This is allowed only if Brussels believes that the UK’s financial services sector will remain on the EU’s regulatory trajectory in each sector, and is now considered unlikely.

The EU has granted equal powers to allow London’s clearing house to temporarily continue operating across the block, which was considered important in maintaining financial stability.

The UK has unilaterally given equivalence to allow EU companies to continue operating in the UK about half of their 40 regions.

What is the Memorandum of Understanding?

The UK-EU trade agreement contained a small commitment between the UK and the European Union to enter into a “Memorandum of Understanding” for financial services.

Downing Street has said on several occasions that it wants the talks to close by the end of March.

The talks aim to reach an agreement between the UK and EU financial services regulators to share information and open dialogue when making new regulatory decisions.

A source close to the talks last month compared the process to the establishment of a “talk shop.”

CityUK, the City of London lobby group, summarized what they want to see at the talks last week.

“The main goal is to establish a structured dialogue on a regular basis, including transparency, clarity and certainty of the one-sided process of adoption, suspension and withdrawal of equivalence decisions.

Is equivalence granted?

Equivalence is a one-sided process and is not intended to negotiate a memorandum of understanding.

Many media outlets regarded this memorandum of understanding as “equivalent negotiation” or something similar, which has caused discontent with the Treasury.

One source told City AM that the Treasury wants to “control expectations,” and that “too many media articles are misrepresenting the conversation as if equality works.”

The EU has requested the UK Treasury for additional information on its intentions for future financial services regulations to determine equivalence.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told the Westminster Commission that these demands were a problem, and that there are only three potential reasons that are wise.

The first motive is that the EU thinks the rules should never change. Obviously upset and I don’t believe they think so because they actually review and change their rules.

Second, they think our rules should only change when the rules change and we have discussed this many times as rule taking. We obviously don’t support it.

Third, the wise thing is that both of us will change our rules when it is reasonable and transparent to do so. But obviously it should be transparent at the time and transparent to everyone. There is nothing inherent in it, and it seems to me a sensible basis and is the basis for judging equality.

Sir Jonathan Hill, former head of the UK’s EU Financial Services Commission, told the Financial Times last week that it was clear that the EU would not do us any favors and that Brussels would not give British companies equality.

He said: “Given their strategy is to build an EU, why are they so?

