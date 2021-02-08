Better get back through an apprentice





Today (February 8th) kicks off the 2021 National Apprenticeship Week, this year highlighting apprentices and employers who have crossed the pandemic period.

To kick off this week, the government has announced a new sector-specific training pilot in the construction and rail sector starting this summer, allowing more young people to gain the skills and confidence they need for employment or develop into apprentices in key sectors. economy. Experiences of these training opportunities allow more young people to quickly track their careers, and many more quickly complete their apprenticeships as a result of the pre-learning covered in their training programs.

Apprentices from all walks of life are at the forefront, and many have played a key role in supporting the country throughout the epidemic, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which helps the country overcome the virus. Emilia Reyes Pabon, an apprentice technician at Oxford University, developed the UK’s first COVID-19 vaccine and entered clinical trials. The vaccine, studied by Emilia, provides good protection for people against the novel coronavirus strain that currently dominates in the UK.

Advanced engineering apprentices Jack Day, Christopher Robinson, and Christopher Young helped a national effort to produce 20 years worth of mechanical ventilators in just 12 weeks on the Scientific and Technical Facilities Board.

Elsewhere, Ethan Brennan performed daily medical work during a pandemic in the respiratory ward. Like all apprentices, he was given the opportunity to move to a lower risk area, but he refused because he wanted to stay where he was, take care of elderly patients and support the team.

Apprenticeships and training play an important role in ensuring people have the skills they need to get a well-paid job. They play a key role in government job plans designed to protect, support and create jobs for all ages as we better recover from the epidemic.

Apprenticeship and Technology Minister Gillian Keegan said:

The coronavirus has had a huge impact on lives and livelihoods. As you recover better from the epidemic, you need to make sure that people can take advantage of the opportunities that apprentices offer.

Whether it’s for the benefit of the individual or the opportunity to earn while learning, it’s about opening up new career paths that can change your life. Or, it offers a business benefit to access new talent from any background.

This National Apprenticeship Week we must congratulate apprentices across the country who are struggling with the epidemic to support our nationwide efforts. I urge everyone to get involved to raise awareness and share inspiring stories about every fantastic opportunity out there.

Employers across the country, including BT, Amazon, Accenture and Metropolitan Police, continue to invest and recognize the benefits apprentices bring to the workplace by promising to provide thousands of exciting apprenticeship opportunities.

Apprenticeship courses give people the opportunity to acquire and learn the skills they need to start an exciting career in a variety of industries, including artificial intelligence, archaeology, data science, business management and banking. They also assist businesses of all sizes across the country to prove their workforce in the future, helping countries and economies recover better.

A very successful training program has already helped nearly 120,000 young people to build great careers since 2013. Recent figures show that 66% of trainees get a job, take an apprenticeship, or continue to study further within six months of completion. Their program.

The program lasts between 6 weeks and 12 months and offers employment opportunities that last for at least 70 hours with an emphasis on developing essential work skills along with additional English, math, and digital skills.

Steve Radley, Director of Strategy and Policy at CITB, said:

Putting more college students into construction work is a big challenge that the new Construction Traineeship can make a lot easier by giving learners a foothold to start working or start an apprenticeship. Now, with job opportunities growing faster in the construction sector than in many other industries, this is the right time for industries, governments, universities, and CITB to collaborate on practical solutions to bridge the gap between FE and work. If you start with building bricks and move on to another job within a few months, you can make real progress this year.

As Neil Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of the National Skills Academy for Rail (NSAR), said:

Through education and training, NSAR is pleased to create new opportunities for talent to access the rail sector. In times of great challenge for business, youth and future workforce, it is important to accelerate the ambition to engage, attract and recruit the industry’s future technology needs. The development and delivery of high-quality training programs will be an important entry point for members with apprentices, T-levels and kickstarts. I am pleased that NSAR is supported by key industry leaders and governments to enable this provision to be formulated in a collaborative, consistent and timely manner.

At its heart, the new Rail Traineeship gives employers more opportunities to create relevant and engaging training with quality partners.

Thousands of virtual events are held during National Apprenticeship Week with leading employers including Rolls-Royce, Capgemini and Virgin Media, allowing people to learn more about the incredible benefits that apprentices offer.

To help employers hire more apprentices, the government is offering up to 2,000 per new apprentice they hire. Employers have filed nearly 19,000 applications. Cash boosts are available until March 2021, so businesses can create more opportunities and give more people life-changing opportunities to start a great career.

Employers can also apply for a 1,000 cash boost to accommodate new trainees.

