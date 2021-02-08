FIXED – Australia stocks close higher in hopes of another US stimulus





(Corrects 3rd bullet and 12th paragraph to indicate New Zealand markets were closed, not completed above.)

* Miners profit from rising iron ore prices thanks to strong Chinese demand

* Energy stocks supported by rising oil prices

* New Zealand markets closed for public holidays

February 8 (Reuters) – Australian stocks advanced Monday on growing hopes of a broader economic recovery after US lawmakers approved a budget plan for President Joe Bidens, a $ 1.9 trillion relief package. COVID-19 dollars, with heavy miners also benefiting from soaring iron ore prices.

The approval will allow lawmakers to bolster the Bidens plan in the coming weeks without Republican backing.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments raised sentiment again, after predicting that the United States would reach full employment next year if Congress could pass its support package.

The S & P / ASX 200 Index rose 0.6% to 6,880.7 at the close of trade.

Rising iron ore prices helped miners outperform all other sectors in the benchmark, as positive demand prospects for the steel ingredient from the world’s largest steel producer, China, pushed up the prices.

The sub-index rose 2.1%, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto gaining 2.4% and 3.4% respectively.

Tech stocks were up 0.8%, with Afterpay, the buy-now company, 1.4%, and real estate listing website REA Group, up 3.2%.

Energy stocks were also higher, helped by higher oil prices as supply cuts among major producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus helped.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd advanced 0.6% and 1.9% respectively.

Meanwhile, fiber and network solutions provider Vocus Group was among the top winners in the benchmark after saying Macquaries funds filed an offer to acquire the company for $ 3.42 billion. Australians ($ 2.62 billion).

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced was 1007 while 825 decreased.

The New Zealand Stock Exchange was closed for a public holiday.

$ 1 = A $ 1.3034 Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

