UK-India Joint Statement on Progress of Enhanced Trade Partnership





British Minister of International Trade Liz Truss and Indian Minister of Commerce Shri Piyush Goyal

Indian Minister of Commerce, Shri Piyush Goyal, and British Secretary of State Elizabeth Truss MP discussed the India-British trade and investment relationship in New Delhi on Saturday, February 6, 2021. They were joined by India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri.

In a spirit of mutual understanding of each other’s priorities and trade sensitivity, discussions took place on the full extent of bilateral trade and economic relations. The Minister and the Secretary reiterated their commitment to the India-UK long-term partnership and agreed to deepen trade cooperation between the two countries through the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP). They also reviewed the process of removing barriers to market access from both sides and ongoing collaboration on COVID-19.

ETP (Enhanced Trade Partnership) development

On July 24, 2020, the Minister of Trade of India and the UK reviewed the 14th JETCO commitment on July 24, 2020 as part of the development of a roadmap that will lead to a potential comprehensive FTA, taking into account the continued participation of both sides in the ETP. . Preferentially temporary agreement.

As a significant step forward, the ministers have agreed that this partnership will be officially launched during a British Prime Minister’s visit to India later this year. To this end, the ministers pledged to make specific progress in the field of trade and investment, providing rapid gains, including a joint schedule for further developments for both countries.

The Ministers have agreed to further accelerate the process for the launch of the ETP, and at the same time regularly interact, they pledged to strengthen the ETP and identify quick and specific bilateral outcomes that could provide immediate benefits to the people of both countries.

COVID-19 cooperation and business cooperation

Ministers have welcomed the deepening of bilateral health cooperation, including vaccines, which enables our country to play a role as a global force for good in this difficult time.

Ministers pledged to reopen the UK-India CEO Forum, and soon agreed to a CEO Forum meeting. Both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to working with businesses to improve the business environment and collectively address the challenges of the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Published February 8, 2021

