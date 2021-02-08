FOREX-Dollar Halts After Losses As Investors Look For New Clues On US Economy





TipRanks

Wells Fargo: these 2 stocks could climb at least 30%

After the January close, the first week of trading in February saw the stock market firmly return to bullish mode. The top 3 indexes closed the week at or a touching distance from all-time highs as the market reacted favorably to the latest jobs data and Democrats’ decision to move forward with a plan to $ 1.9 trillion raise. So where does the market go next? Investment firm Wells Fargo sees long-term appreciation in the stock market. Trying to look ahead, Scott Wren, senior global equities strategist at Wells Fargos, said: “ Playing on our expectation of a significant rebound from last year’s pandemic-induced contraction are factors we have discussed in the past and believe we will continue to be. the pilots this year. Positive news on vaccines, easy money policies led by the Federal Reserve and additional stimulus measures planned by the government have all helped the stock market … In this context, Wells Fargo analysts are hammering the table on two stocks, noting that each could at least increase. 30% in the coming year. After running both in the TipRanks database, we discovered that the rest of the street was also standing squarely in the bull camp. Guild Holdings (GHLD) The stock market may grab the headlines, but real estate is where most Americans hold their fortunes. The two markets intersect when real estate companies go public. Guild Holdings is a mortgage company that originates, sells and services real estate loans in the US residential mortgage industry. The company has a presence in most of the United States and operates through retail and word of mouth channels. The San Diego-based company held its IPO last year, in the second half of October. The open was only moderately successful, with the stock standing at $ 15 or near $ 15, below the expected $ 17. Guild Holdings sold 6.5 million shares, which was lower than the 8.5 million forecast. The IPO raised $ 97.5 million, and the company claims a current market cap to reiterate our overweight rating on GHLD. $ 972.6 million. Looking ahead, Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti believes the company is well positioned to take advantage of the current climate. “Despite rising interest rates, we believe management has taken a confident stance that its business model should hold up relatively well given its buy / retail stance. It is also possible to strengthen the footprint of its branches in regions such as the North East. The annual return has changed investor sentiment even more negative for originators, ”said the analyst. In this environment, Fandetti continues to “value value and buy mkt exposure”, hence his bullish view of the stock. In line with those comments, Fandetti is assigning GHLD an overweight (i.e., buy), and its price target of $ 22 indicates potential for upward growth of 36% in the coming year. (To look at Fandettis’ track record, click here) Likewise, the rest of the street is boarding. 4 purchases and 1 expectation attributed during the last three months correspond to a consensus of Strong Buy analysts. The stock is selling for $ 16.21, and its average price target of $ 19.30 implies a 19% year-over-year increase. (See GHLD market analysis on TipRanks) PDC Energy (PDCE) Next, PDC Energy, is a hydrocarbon producer based in Denver, Colorado. The company operates in the Wattenberg field in its home state, as well as in the Delaware Basin of the Permian Texas oil formation. PDC produces petroleum, natural gas and natural gas liquids through an aggressive horizontal drilling program. PDC saw revenue slide in 1Q20, and even more in Q2, but revenue moved in the right direction in Q3. The company grossed $ 303 million this quarter and, on an adjusted basis, posted earnings of $ 1.04 per share. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter report, due at the end of February, the company is expected to post earnings of 92 cents per share. According to some additional positive measures, PDC produced a total of 192,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, for a total of 17.7 million boe. The company generated net operating cash flow of $ 280 million and recorded free cash flow of $ 225 million. In the third quarter, PDC was able to repay $ 215 million in debt. Analyst Thomas Hughes, in his Wells Fargo stock review, is impressed with the company’s free cash flow and potential for future production. The generation of FCFs will result in absolute debt of less than $ 1.5 billion by the end of 1Q21 according to our model, a significant number given that shareholder returns (buyouts first) are based on this achievement. FCF Although there is an increased regulatory risk of CO, PDCE has been successful in building up a backlog of permits and CICs for development eventually, Hughes wrote. To that end, Hughes assigns the stock an overweight (i.e. buy), and his price target of $ 33 shows his confidence in a 30% rise for the next 12 months. (To view Hughes’ history, click here) It’s not often that analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does, take note. The consensus rating for Strong Buy PDCEs is based on a unanimity of 10 purchases. The average stock price target of $ 27.90 suggests a 10% and a change from the current stock price of $ 25.35. (See PDCE Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos