European equities and US bond yields climb on expectations, stimulus will boost economy





European stocks, US stock futures and US bond yields rose on Monday amid forecasts of further stimulus that will heat up the US economy, which is the world’s largest.

After advancing 3.5% last week, the Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, + 0.45%, was up 0.4%.

US ES00 equity futures, + 0.36% rose after a 4.7% advance for the S&P 500 SPX, + 0.39% last week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.192%, rose to 1.20%, and BRN00 crude oil futures, + 1.45%, topped $ 60 for the first time in a year. year.

The backdrop to the gains was the resumption of talks in Washington, with House Democrats set to introduce a new $ 3,000 per child tax credit, after the Senate last week approved a budget package for the stimulus plan. Leading economists have debated whether President Joe Bidens’ coronavirus vaccine relief would provide as much fuel as overheating the U.S. economy, the former Treasury Sec said. Larry Summers did.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that while inflation is a risk, not doing enough poses a greater threat to the economy.

The vaccine rollout is also optimistic, with Citi economists saying developed markets will achieve herd immunity between the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021, which will help offset the economic impact of this winter’s severe pandemic. .

Among the moving stocks, Dialog Semiconductor DLG, + 16.61%, which supplies chips to Apple AAPL, -0.31%, rose 16% to 65 after agreeing to be acquired by Japan’s Renesas Electronics 6723 , -3.61% for 4.9 billion, or 67.50 per share.

Experian EXPN, -0.91%, fell, after saying it was investigating leaked credit data in Brazil. He says so far that there is no evidence that it is from his Serasa division.

