



Earlier this week, we saw one of the biggest milestones in the fight against this virus. The number of people who received the first vaccination has exceeded 10 million, and now it has exceeded 12 million.

Now I’ve been vaccinated at an incredible rate and delivered nearly 1,000 jabs per minute across the UK for an hour on Saturday.

This vaccine is a way out of this epidemic, and it is thanks to the hard work of everyone involved that they have vaccinated more than 90% of people aged 75 and over and visited all possible eligible nursing homes with older people in the UK.

From the moment COVID-19 was identified a year ago, the worldwide community of researchers, scientists and manufacturers has focused all their expertise and efforts on vaccines and treatments to help beat this virus.

The emergence of different variants is another challenge they face.

Our world-leading genomics capabilities allowed us to identify these diverse strains when they appeared in the UK. Where they saw evidence of South African strains or other worrisome mutations, surge tests were deployed to prevent further spread.

Despite the current vaccine release going well, we all have to live up to national restrictions and act as if we had the virus to stop the spread of the virus.

We’ve also taken strict steps to prevent new strain cases from entering the country, with travel bans to more than 30 countries that have been identified as having the highest risk of importing these strains. This adds to the negative tests required to get to the United States and the 10 days of quarantine that must be done after arriving here.

I am aware that the government is quickly introducing mandatory hotel quarantine measures for people arriving from high-risk countries, introducing another barrier to the influx of these variants into the UK.

Our outstanding scientists and medical advisors are currently exploring the potential for new versions of existing vaccines to provide additional protection against COVID strains. Last week we announced an agreement with the CureVac manufacturer to quickly develop a new class of vaccines based on messenger RNA technology and to procure 50 million new versions of the vaccine if needed.

However, recent studies have shown that the vaccine currently being distributed across the UK works well against the COVID-19 strain that is now prevalent in the UK. As for non-UK strains, it should be recognized that the vaccine may have a good effect on serious illness, hospitalization and death, even if it has reduced its effectiveness in preventing infection. This is very important in protecting the healthcare system.

While it is right and necessary to prepare for the distribution of an updated vaccine, we can be confident that it will protect us all from the current release and from this terrible disease.

We are ready to protect the most vulnerable of us and stay one step ahead of the viruses that viruses throw at us.

Thanks to what you do, every day has become safer. However, although this program is accelerating rapidly, it is still a deadly virus that can cause destruction and confusion.

So, while vaccinationists are working, we all need to continue following the steps that make a big difference, such as getting tested on hands, faces, spaces, and if you have symptoms.

