EU, UK and US to hold talks with Navalny team after Russia expels diplomats





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will hold a video call on Monday with allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, joined by envoys from Britain, the United States, Canada and Ukraine, after Russia expelled diplomats from EU states last week, diplomats said. .

FILE PHOTO: A protester wearing a face mask holds an Alexei Navalny poster in Hollywood during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, sentenced to prison, in Los Angeles, California, United States , February 6, 2021. REUTERS / Ringo Chiu / photo file

The 12:00 GMT meeting will likely be the first forum for the West to consider a possible joint response to Navalnys’ imprisonment last week and the Friday deportations, which took place while the top EU diplomat was in visit to Moscow.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog on Sunday that he learned of the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden via social media during his talks with his counterpart Russian Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

Borrell said the expulsions from Moscow, his unsuccessful calls to stop them and the denial of his request to visit Navalny had reinforced his view that Europe and Russia were going their separate ways.

Russia is gradually disconnecting from Europe and seeing democratic values ​​as an existential threat, wrote Borrell, a seasoned Spanish politician who had hoped the rare trip to Moscow could help rebuild East-West relations.

It will be up to member states to decide on the next steps, and yes, those could include sanctions, Borrell wrote in his blog.

Since the Kremlins’ annexation of Ukrainian Crimea in March 2014, Russia has been subject to Western economic sanctions, with NATO accusing Moscow of seeking to undermine the West through disinformation and covert operations.

However, the West still needs Russia as an energy supplier and as a regional power in the field of diplomacy, such as respecting the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and the fight against the climate change.

Last week, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Romania and the Czech Republic pushed for new sanctions against Russia, Germany, Italy and France arguing to give Moscow more time to reconsider the imprisonment of Navalny, the main critic of President Vladimir Putin.

On February 2, Navalny was sentenced to almost three years by a court which ruled that he had violated the terms of a 3-1 / 2 year suspended sentence in a case of embezzlement which, according to him, had been forged from scratch.

Borrells’ visit, which included a press conference in which Lavrov called the EU an unreliable partner, is likely to have hardened the attitudes of Western capitals towards Moscow.

Navalnys allies have published a list of Russian economic and political figures they want the West to sanction. EU leaders, who condemned Navalnys’ imprisonment, are due to discuss their response at a summit in March.

Written by Robin Emmott, edited by William Maclean

