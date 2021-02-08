Asian stocks hit record highs on hopes of US stimulus | Business and economic news





Hopes for a faster global economic recovery and OPEC’s restrictions on crude oil supply are pushing oil inventories and prices higher.

Asian stocks nearly hit record highs on Monday, as oil moved closer to $ 60 a barrel in hopes that a $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be adopted by policymakers in the United States as of this month, as coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was up 0.3% to 717.2 after climbing to 730.16 at the end of last month.

The Japanese Nikkei jumped 2% while Australian stocks rose 0.8%, led by technology and mining stocks. Chinese stocks were slightly positive with the blue chip CSI300 index rising 0.1%.

E-mini futures for the US S&P 500 index added 0.4% to early trade in Asia.

Hopes for a faster economic recovery and supply restrictions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies pushed oil to its highest level in a year as it advanced to $ 60 a barrel .

Global stock markets have hit record highs in recent days in hopes of a faster economic recovery, thanks to successful vaccine deployments and expectations of a massive U.S. pandemic relief program.

On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on stronger-than-expected business results in the fourth quarter of 2020 and as companies appeared to be on track to post profit growth for the first quarter of 2021 instead of a decrease.

The recoveries came even as US data painted a grim picture of the country’s labor market, with payrolls up 49,000, half of what economists expected.

The weak report prompted more stimulus, highlighting the need for policymakers to act on the COVID relief plan proposed by President Joe Bidens.

United States predicts full employment

Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress continued their stimulus package on Friday as policymakers approved a budget plan that would allow them to strengthen in the coming weeks without Republicans backing.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has predicted that the United States will reach full employment next year if Congress succeeds in adopting its support package.

That’s a big call considering full employment is 4.1%, but will suit the market well at a time when the immunization program is being rolled out effectively in a number of countries, said Chris Weston, strategist in Melbourne-based chef at Pepperstone.

Expectations of a US economic recovery have not boosted the US dollar, however, as this shift in outlook is seen by the market as part of a global recovery, Westpac economists wrote in a note.

Investors therefore favor risk-taking and therefore value the security of the US dollar less.

Indeed, the greenback fell below a four-month high against the Japanese yen to be traded for the last time at 105.49.

The euro was a little weaker after rising 0.7% on Friday to a one-week high of $ 1.2054. It was the last at $ 1.2034.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose from a one-week high to $ 0.7675.

In commodities, Brent and US crude futures rose 59 cents each to $ 59.93 and $ 0.57.44 respectively.

US gold futures rose 0.1% to $ 1,815.4 an ounce.

