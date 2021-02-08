British entrepreneur Mike Lynch fights extradition to the United States





UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch will begin his fight against extradition to the United States this week, in the biggest test yet to see whether UK courts are ready to block the transfer of top executives. company to face American justice.

Lynch, 55, has been charged with 14 counts of conspiracy and fraud relating to the $ 11.6 billion sale of his former company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

A year after the purchase, HP reduced Autonomy’s value by $ 8.8 billion and attributed 5 of them to “accounting irregularities, disclosure failures and misrepresentation.”

Former Autonomous CFO Sushovan Hussain, a 55-year-old British citizen, was convicted in 2019 in the United States of 16 counts of bank wire and securities fraud related to the transaction and sentenced to 60 months in prison and a fine of $ 4 million.

US prosecutors now want Lynch to stand trial in San Francisco. The entrepreneur, who is being released on bail after posting a £ 10million bond with UK courts, denies any wrongdoing.

When the extradition hearing begins at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Lynch’s team are expected to argue that the UK, rather than the US, would be a more suitable place for any prosecution.

In 2013, after long-standing concerns about the unbalanced nature of the UK’s extradition treaty with the US, the UK parliament granted judges new powers known as a ‘forum bar’, which allows them to stop extraditions in the interests of justice if much of the alleged criminal activity has taken place in the UK.

In 2006, US prosecutors caused a storm in the UK when they extradited three former NatWest bankers to face criminal charges related to the collapse of energy company Enron, even though the UK Serious Fraud Office had refused to pursue the case.

Autonomy was founded and based in Cambridge and listed on the London Stock Exchange. In 2015, the SFO dropped its investigation into the case, saying it had ceded control of parts of the investigation to the United States.

District Judge Michael Snow, who is hearing the case this week, does not have to decide Lynch’s guilt or innocence on the charges, but simply whether the case meets the legal criteria extradition. Its decision is also subject to appeal.

Edward Grange, partner at Corker Binning law firm, said that if Lynch was successful it would show that UK courts were “strong enough to withstand the continued overextension of US jurisdiction”. The defense of the forum bar was not considered strong until 2018, when a court stopped the extradition of hacker Lauri Love because much of his alleged activity had taken place in the UK.

Grange added that the case had affected many UK leaders, who feared the “fallout from the trade deals” would see them “being brought to US courts many years later”.

However, he noted that if Lynch avoided extradition, the United States could step up pressure on British prosecutors to investigate more complex cases. “This could lead the DoJ to say that if the courts do not want to extradite suspects, national law enforcement is going to have to intervene,” he said.

Lynch’s status as one of Britain’s foremost tech leaders has put pressure on the government to step in. Last month, five former cabinet ministers wrote to The Times newspaper warning that the government had “given up sovereignty” following extraditions to the United States.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far refused to get involved, although he suggested last year that the extradition treaty between the UK and the US was ‘out of balance’.

The extradition hearing will be adjourned Friday to hear the conclusion of a separate civil case in the High Court, where Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is suing Lynch for fraud on the sale. Lynch again denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, one of Lynch’s biggest investments, cybersecurity firm Darktrace, is considering a possible IPO this year. Court documents in the United States show that Darktrace chief strategy officer Nicole Eagan and Vanessa Colomar, a partner at Lynch’s investment firm, Invoke Capital, granted voluntary interviews to the FBI as part of the US criminal case against Lynch.

Lynch did not call in Andrew Kanter, the manager of Eagen or Darktrace, who was Autonomy’s general counsel, to testify on his behalf in his High Court case, where he accused HPE of ” buyer’s remorse ”about his decision to buy Autonomy.

