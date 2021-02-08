UK Caregivers Take Vacation To Not Lose Salary While Ill With Covid | Corona virus





Some British caregivers have to take vacation when they get sick with Covid or when their already low wages drop to 96 per week, which raises fears of being unable to self-isolate.

Employees on the Minimum Wage claim that only statutory sick leave was provided when they got Covid or were self-isolation. This violates government policy of having to pay in full to limit the spread of the infection.

An ongoing caregiver in a nursing home with multiple deaths told the Guardian that workers and other infected colleagues had to take vacation to prevent their income from falling because their employers did not provide sick leave. One co-worker said she received vacation pay to keep her income when she was very ill with Covid in the intensive care unit, the caregiver said.

Unison, a union representing caregivers, said several employees have been in contact with complaints about practices that appear to affect a small number of caregivers, and many employers offer full pay for isolation or illness.

Nearly a year after the pandemic began, many caregivers have to survive with less than 100 a week if they are sick or need to be quarantined, said Gavin Edwards, Unison’s senior secretary of state. You shouldn’t stop at home to stop the spread of the virus or lose money you can’t afford when low-paid employees are poor. The system does not work. All caregivers who have to leave work during the pandemic must be paid in full.

One affected caregiver who requested anonymity said: There are many women whose partners have lost their job and cannot afford to come in. There are people who are scared and don’t want to work, but can’t afford it. no.

The Department of Health and Social Care created an infection control fund of 1.1 billion last year, providing full support to self-isolation and sick leave care workers. The fund said it was aimed at ensuring that isolated employees receive normal wages and do not lose income while doing so under government guidelines.

A DHSC spokesperson said self-isolation is essential to stopping the spread of the virus. Our hardworking caregivers must not lose their income if they need self-isolation. We expect adult social workers to pay full wages to caregivers who have to stay home for self-isolation, and have made 1.1 billion available through the Infection Control Fund to support this.

Bespoke Health and Social Care, a home healthcare provider whose workers receive statutory sick leave of 95.85, said the service commissioner only provided enough funds to pay one worker for a personal care package.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Walsh said he couldn’t afford to pay for sick employees and employees.

She recently said that the company has been warned that it will be able to claim it from the Infection Fund and will reward affected workers if they succeed.

The issue has emerged consistently in nursing homes and at the level of reported Covid deaths that have not been identified since last May. At the Mossview nursing home in Lochgelly, Fife, an outbreak in which 25 residents and 43 employees tested positive, killing 10 residents, NHS Fife officials said.

Our thoughts are with loved ones in these difficult times, they said in a statement.

Seven people have died from Corona 19 at the Falcon House nursing home in Hertfordshire, and most residents have been infected with another outbreak since the end of December.

People who have died from corona in nursing homes in England and Wales have soared to their highest levels since last May, and by January 15th, 1,719 residents each week doubled their death toll after Christmas. These figures were registered in Scotland and brought the UK death toll from Covid to over 26,000 in nursing homes when including data on deaths that occurred in the same period in Northern Ireland.

