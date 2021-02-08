US joins UN Human Rights Council, reversing Trump’s withdrawal





The Biden administration reestablished its links with the United Nations Human Rights Council three years after former United States President Donald Trump left the litigation for his anti-Israel bias.

“The United States will engage with the Council as an observer,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement he released Monday.

When the Trump administration left the HRC, it was one of 47 member states that held a three-year term on the board, which gave it the right to vote.

He not only gave up his seat, but severed all ties and refused to attend meetings publicly.

Blinken clarified that the United States is now reestablishing those ties, but as an observer, not as a member state, a move that can only happen when annual elections are called by the General Assembly of Nations. United.

The United States “will have the opportunity to speak in the Council, participate in the negotiations and join with others to bring forward resolutions,” Blinken said.

“We believe that the best way to improve the Board is to engage with it and its members on a principled basis,” he added.

“We firmly believe that when the United States constructively engages with the Council, together with our allies and friends, positive change is within reach,” said Blinken.

“We recognize that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body, which needs reform of its program, its membership and its priorities, including its disproportionate focus on Israel,” Blinken said.

“However, our withdrawal in June 2018 did nothing to encourage meaningful change, but rather created a vacuum in American leadership, which countries with authoritarian agendas have used to their advantage,” he added. . . “We’re going to have a terrible policy here: join the HRC,” Friedman said, listing the countries with problematic human rights records that were on the Council.

“Who heads the UN Human Rights Commission? China, which places its unwanted people in concentration camps, Russia, which imprisons its dissidents, and Cuba! Who is the permanent target? Israel. Donald Trump and [former US ambassador to the UN] Nikki Haley was right to pull out! “

Blinken in his statement said the UNHRC can be effective when it “shines the spotlight on countries with the worst human rights records and can serve as an important forum for those struggling against injustice and tyranny.”

He noted that this could promote fundamental freedoms such as the right to freedom of expression, assembly and worship as well as the rights of women and transgender people.

“To fill the gaps in the Council and ensure it lives up to its mandate, the United States must be at the table using the full weight of our diplomatic leadership,” said Blinken.

The United States immediately followed up on its statement by sending its charge d’affaires Mark J. Cassayre on Monday to the HRC’s organizational meeting in Geneva, where he announced that his country would once again play an active role in the proceedings. .

The 193 members of the UN have the right to speak and engage with the council, but voting is limited to the 47 members.

Israel never had a seat on the board, but unlike the United States, it continued to engage with the board during the Trump years, including speaking at meetings.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos