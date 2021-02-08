Corporate debt levels soar as UK economy struggles to recover from Covid | Economic recovery





The UK economy is facing a long recovery from the third coronavirus blockade amid soaring corporate debt after nearly a year of economic turmoil due to the pandemic.

According to figures from accountant EY, UK companies have been in debt at more than twice their normal average growth rate since the onset of the crisis and have borrowed a total of 61 billion by the end of 2021.

Faced with long-term lockout restrictions at the beginning of the year due to consistently high Covid infections delaying return to normal, EY predicts bank loans will rise 17 billion this year over 2019.

The government announced last week that companies struggling during the pandemic will have more time to repay state-backed loans. The new offer includes the option of repaying the amount over 10 years instead of 6 years, and the option for businesses to choose to pay only 2.5% interest. However, the size of the new debt borne by companies could hinder the UK’s economic recovery, and if companies prioritize lowering their debt levels, it could lead to weakened investments.

Anna Anthony, EY’s UK Financial Services Management Partner, said that hefty borrowings were primarily used to help businesses survive rather than fund growth. The prospect that not many companies, but some companies will not be able to make the necessary repayments, is a concern for everyone involved, she said.

This warning came with the sharpest decline in economic activity in January after the first wave of the pandemic. According to a business survey by NatWest and accounting firm BDO, stricter lockdown measures at the beginning of the year triggered a widespread decline in business activity.

Companies were optimistic about the outlook, reflecting progress in Covid vaccine administration, but demand for goods and services declined across the UK in the hopes of easing restrictions over the coming months. NatWest said it had the biggest drop in Scotland, while employment levels fell in all 12 regions of the UK monitored by the bank.

The BDO Output Index, which measures data from the UK’s key business surveys, fell to 70.44 in January, the lowest in seven months, with a figure above 95 indicating economic growth. This gauge averages 73.62 in 2020, well below the previous low of 83.28 recorded in 2009.

The government is planning to ease the coronavirus restrictions in the spring, which is expected to be released before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces support measures to initiate an economic recovery using the budget on March 3.

However, manufacturers are preparing for a long-term recovery, and according to MakeUK’s survey, it expects half of the companies to return to full capacity by at least 2022.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

The lobby group said the British industry needed assistance commensurate with the support of the Marshall initiatives paid by the United States to Western governments to help the European economy after World War II.

According to a survey of 186 industrial companies, more than a quarter believed it would take more than a year to return to normal trading. Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive Officer of MakeUK, said there was a need for action to support the budget and planning for a long-term strategic vision.

He called for an extension of the Treasury’s dormancy system until at least September, along with tax cuts to support corporate investment, he said: Opportunities to benefit from business-friendly policies on tax, research and development, infrastructure and local investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos