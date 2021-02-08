



The Times newspaper says the British government is suspicious of China’s unconscious help in making weapons of mass destruction.

About 200 British scholars at more than a dozen universities in the UK are being investigated for unconsciously helping the Chinese government create weapons of mass destruction, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Scholars are accused of unconsciously violating export laws designed to prevent the transfer of highly sensitive subject intellectual property to hostile countries, the newspaper cited an anonymous source.

The Times said the government is preparing to send enforcement notices to scholars suspected of transferring advanced military technology research, including aircraft, missile design, and cyber weapons, to China.

Individuals may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for violating the Export Control Order 2008.

Security agencies are concerned that the study could help China develop weapons of mass destruction and could be used in the crackdown of political dissidents and a minority, including Uighurs.

Soon, you will be able to meet dozens of scholars in court, the source told The Times. If even 10% led to a successful prosecution, you would be seeing about 20 scholars going to jail for helping the Chinese create super-powerful weapons.

A spokesman for the British government emphasized in the newspaper: Military exports and those engaged in the transfer of military technology specified in the 2008 Export Control Order require a license to export or transfer from the UK.

Meanwhile, a study by Civitas, a London-based civil society think tank, found that 20 UK universities are doing business with 9 companies with military ties, including 29 Chinese universities and China’s arms conglomerates. The Times said.

The study’s lead author and former Treasury official Radomir Tylecote expressed concern that a Chinese organization-sponsored study could inadvertently serve a dual purpose in military capabilities, the newspaper said. He emphasized potential problems with graphene research while China was trying to develop supersonic missiles, while research into supersonic technology and its materials began to be used in Chinese armored helicopters.

The study has contributed to increasing the overall reputation and business of China’s military-linked universities and military or partially military conglomerates, Thai Les Court said.

In 2019, the Chinese military presented a new supersonic ballistic nuclear missile, DF-17, at a large military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. It is believed that this weapon can break through all existing anti-missile shields deployed by the United States and its allies.

Last week, the University of Manchester ended a research project with China’s Electronic Technology Group (CETC) after a British Parliamentary Council raised concerns that state-owned technology was being used against Uyghurs.

