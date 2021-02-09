Critic of US role in Yemen responds to Biden plans to step downExBulletin





Workers search debris in a warehouse after it was reportedly hit in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemeni capital Sana’a on July 2, 2020. More than 233,000 people have died from the attacks. aftermath of the war. Mohammed Huwais / AFP via Getty Images .

President Biden said last week that Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen “must end” as he pledged to end “all US support for offensive operations.”

The complex war began in 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi militants overthrew the unpopular Saudi-backed government in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen. A coalition of Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia and with the support of the United States, France and the United Kingdom responded with airstrikes from 2015.

More than 233,000 people have died since then in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Large sections of the population, more than 80%, face famine.

The United States supported the Saudi-led offensive during the Obama and Trump administrations. This includes intelligence sharing, logistical support, targeting information and bombs.

The United States has sold billions of dollars in arms to Saudi Arabia since the start of the war. US-made Raytheon bombs killed people in hospitals, schools and civilian homes, according to Amnesty International.

Shireen Al-Adeimi is a Yemen-born professor at Michigan State University who opposed the role of the United States in the war. She argues that the United States has done “anything but pull the trigger.”

“The United States has really played a major role in this war for the past six years,” she tells All Things Considered.

Al-Adeimi says he is relieved to hear of Biden’s willingness to renew diplomacy to end the war, but remains skeptical. Here are extended excerpts from Al-Adeimi’s interview with All Things Considered.

You said you felt relieved, you cried with relief, but you are also skeptical of what might follow.

Because of the language President Biden uses to describe this. So he said he was ending offensive support for the war against Yemen and pledged to defend Saudi territories and defend Saudi Arabia’s borders against Houthi rebels. And it reminded me of the reasons President Obama said he was going into this war in 2015, when they said they were interested in protecting Saudi Arabia’s borders from Houthi rebels. So I thought this framing was a bit problematic if we go back to where we started.

And what does this mean for Yemenis on the ground? How can you tell the difference between defensive and offensive operations when all this mission, all this involvement was under the pretext of defensive operations?

Does the United States have the capacity to end this war?

Lots of parties involved. And it started out as a civil conflict, but it escalated into an international conflict when Saudi Arabia started bombing with the support of the United States and the United Kingdom. So I think the civil war will continue. Civil unrest will always continue. But, you know, I went through two civil wars in Yemen. No civil war in Yemen has caused so much death and destruction. Because when people are fighting in their own country, they don’t get stuck on food because they are all affected. They are not destroying infrastructure like the Saudi coalition did. You know, they don’t target UNESCO World Heritage sites and so on. So I think what we’re hoping for here is that if the United States ends their complicity, ends their involvement, and if other countries also end their involvement, then the Yemenis may – to be a chance to negotiate between them and to make some kind of agreement.

Does the United States have a constructive role to play if the ultimate goal is to end this war and the United States maintains its influence in the region?

I believe the United States has a duty to provide reparations, provide aid and increase aid, which was cut off in areas of Yemen under the Trump administration.

We can influence our allies like the Saudis, for example, and use our diplomacy to get people to talk to each other, to lift the blockade, to get countries like the UK and Canada to stop fueling this war by sale of weapons and others. forms of support. I think this is a role that we have to play and allow Yemenis to fend for themselves. But, you know, unfortunately, we weren’t on the right side of the story on this one, we weren’t on the safe side. We have caused incredible damage in Yemen and participated in the murder of so many Yemenis. And I don’t think we deserved the right to talk about peace.

Vincent Acovino and Justine Kenin produced and edited the audio interview.

