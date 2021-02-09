British Essential Hotel Quarantine Chaos 1,500 per night





The UK government’s mandatory hotel quarantine has been criticized for confusing rollouts.

The government has confirmed that plans to place all passengers arriving from high-risk areas at government-allocated hotels for mandatory quarantine will begin on Monday, February 15th. However, it has not yet been conclusively confirmed with which hotel (the contract has not yet been signed) whether the government or passengers will bear the cost.

How does isolation work?

The government announced plans to quarantine the arrival of the hotel on January 27th. Guests must stay 10 nights in one of the hotels, and if they want to smoke outside or breathe fresh air, they must be watched by security personnel. Guests can enjoy all meals in their room at any time with fruit, tea, coffee and water.

This is estimated to affect about 1,000 people per day at current levels, and according to the BBC, the hotel is expected to be near the UK’s major airports: Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen . Failure to do so will result in a fine, which we hope will prevent people from coming.

Opposition to the government demanded that all incoming passengers undergo hotel quarantine, but the government said this would be impossible as 20,000 incoming passengers now arrive in the UK every day. In addition, the World Travel and Tourism Commission (WTTC) has stated that this will result in an economic cost of $558 million ($753 million) per day.

It will cost 80-100 per night, and is believed to cost 1,500 ($2,061) each time it arrives, but this has not been confirmed yet. Other countries currently use hotel quarantine upon arrival. In Australia and Thailand, passengers pay for it, but in New Zealand it is the government that pays for it as reported by the Financial Times.

There are currently 33 redlisted countries.

People arriving from 33 countries with a high Covid-19 infection rate are likely to be affected. Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru , Portugal (including Madeira and Azores), Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Residents of this country are currently banned from entering the UK, so the majority of people affected by UK hotel quarantine are likely to return to British citizens or nationals of third countries with UK residence.

Scotland plans to go further and put all arrivals into hotel quarantine, as reported by City AM. There are still no details as to how arrivals that do not fly directly from the banned countries can verify quarantine.

British government criticized for confusing rollout

The Telegraph reported that the government has yet to designate a hotel to participate in the plan and is under serious criticism. The BBC reported that the government had discussions with more than 60 companies, but no “official contract” was agreed. A government spokesman said it was important for the government to correct the problem from the start.

Foreign Minister James Cleverley defended the UK’s hotel quarantine plan from criticism. We need time to prepare. It takes time to make sure this works. “I told Sky News. So we made a notice to the hotel industry to give them time to train their staff and prepare their rooms.

I haven’t cleverly denied that the government pays for the hotel, not the passengers.

