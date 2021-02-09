China’s participation in UK university research is’inappropriately’ monitored





China’s participation in UK university research is being monitored inappropriately, the think tank said.

Report, armed China by mistake? Civitas found that 15 of the 24 Russell Group universities had research relationships with Chinese military-related manufacturers and universities. We hope to pay attention to the widespread, though little analyzed, of China’s military-related conglomerates and universities that sponsor high-tech research centers at many major UK universities.

We have found that the way the UK monitors and controls Chinese participation in UK university studies is not appropriate.

Companies sponsoring UK-based research centers, according to the report, include China’s largest manufacturers of weapons such as strike fighter engines, intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear warheads, stealth aircraft, military drones, tanks, military metals and materials, and naval ships. .

The author of the report, the author of Radomir Tylecote, is simply that it is not in the interests of the UK for the British government and taxpayers to fund and support the development of technology and, perhaps, the forces of the People’s Republic of China for forced projection. Robert Clark, head of Civitas’ Defense and Security for Democracy (DSD) department and a defense fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, said.

They add: China is showing rapid technological military development and increasing power-projection capabilities. Putting the financing at risk and enabling these developments means a lack of strategic coordination.

One example of a discovery that could be useful to China’s military conglomerates includes a study of cryptocurrency tools at a British university that is subject to US sanctions and has a major military-affiliated university in China known to specialize in information security. . He was charged with espionage.

The report recommends the establishment of a new government organization similar to the Foreign Investment Commission (CFIUS) in the United States. Its role includes monitoring and evaluation of university sponsorship.

It came after Telegraph revealed that three Chinese spies disguised as journalists were deported from Britain last year.

This trio is understood as an intelligence officer for the Beijing National Security Agency (MSS) and arrived in the United States on a journalism visa under the pretense of working in the media.

A high-ranking source from Whitehall confirmed that each of the three spies claimed to work for three different Chinese media agencies whose names are unknown, and that they have all set foot in the UK over the past 12 months.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos