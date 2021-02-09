Scientists in US: Act Now to Leash a Virulent Variant of COVID





The B117 SARS-CoV-2 variant, identified so far in 33 states, will dominate other strains in the coming weeks, triggering large surges of COVID-19 such as those seen in Portugal and the UK, unless the United States immediately steps up surveillance and mitigation. efforts, according to a study published yesterday on the medRxiv preprint server.

A team led by scientists at the Scripps Research Institute sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 genomes of 10 states using U.S. COVID-19 testing facilities to track the emergence and spread of B117, the la most transmissible and deadliest that was first discovered in the UK. in September and probably brought to the United States during the holidays.

Of the 460 SARS-CoV2 samples successfully sequenced from December 2020 to January 2021, 209 (45%) were B117. In January, the growth rate of B117 among samples doubled approximately every 10 days, suggesting 35% to 45% higher transmissibility than other strains (29% to 37% in California, 38% to 49% in Florida).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday reported 690 cases of B117 in 33 states.

Probable November introduction

B117 shares the N501Y mutation with other variants first seen in South Africa and Brazil, but also has several other mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that allow it to more easily enter human cells . B117 quickly established itself in Britain, supplanting other strains as it spread across borders, generating devastating outbreaks across Europe in its wake.

Yesterday’s analysis showed that B117 likely arrived in the United States through repeated independent introductions by international travelers as early as late November, with continued community transmission since December. The researchers noted that the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration reported that more than one million Americans traveled domestically and internationally during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.

At the end of January, B117 averaged about 2.1% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with 2.0% in California and 4.5% in Florida, according to the authors. The variant is currently spreading at a rate of about 7% each day in the United States.

In addition to the 209 B117 sequences, the researchers also sequenced 3 B117 genomes detected by random genomic surveillance in California. Of the 212 sequences, 96 were from California, while 87 were from Florida. Most of the Florida sequences contained an additional mutation, K1191N, which would have escaped immune detection.

Vaccination will have little effect in the coming weeks

Although the authors note that they could not estimate directionality and connectivity across the country due to a lack of strong national data, they said the clustering of cases suggests that the virus first traveled between Florida and Georgia, Florida and Minnesota, Florida and Michigan. and between Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. They noted that many of the early U.S. patients with B117 did not report any recent international travel, indicating significant spread in the community.

The researchers called for an investigation into why the current daily growth rate of B117 cases in the United States is slightly lower than those seen in Portugal (10%), Denmark (10.3%) and the Kingdom United (10.4%), but they said it could be due to a lack of solid data or strong mitigation efforts or competition from other more virulent variants of SARS-CoV2. The authors also said that these results underscore the need for strong national genomic surveillance for B117 and other variants, as yet undetected.

“Because laboratories in the United States are only sequencing a small subset of SARSCoV-2 samples, the true sequence diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in that country is still unknown,” they wrote. “More established surveillance programs in other countries have provided important warnings about variants of concern that may impact the United States, with B.1.1.7 representing only one variant demonstrating the capacity for growth. exponential. “

Study co-author Mark Zeller, PhD, of the Scripps Research Institute, told CIDRAP News that US vaccination efforts will have very limited effectiveness in slowing the spread of B117 in the coming weeks. “It will be several more months before enough people are vaccinated to significantly slow transmission,” he said. “However, the majority of the elderly and vulnerable will likely be vaccinated in the spring, which should reduce hospitalizations and deaths by then.”

In the meantime, the best strategy is to take physical distance, wear face masks and increase testing and vaccination to reduce the spread of B117 to save time when the variant becomes dominant, Zeller said. “In addition to that, increasing the capacity for genomic monitoring would be important to keep track of the B.1.1.7 variant, but also to quickly identify other variants when they emerge in the United States,” he said. he adds.

