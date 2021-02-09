More than 90% of people over 75 in the UK experienced a Covid jab for the first time World news





More than 90% of those over 75 in the UK have a chance to get the first coronavirus vaccine, according to Matt Hancock. The British have been told that they may need a third booster jab in the fall to fully protect against the new strain.

At a Downing Street press conference, Health Secretary and British Deputy Director Jonathan Van-Tam worked to reassure the spread of the South African variant coronavirus.

In announcing the vaccination figures, Hancock said this rate is 93% for senior residents of eligible nursing homes. 91% were over 80. 95% of people aged 75 to 79. This is much better than we expected, he said. The model figure for the overall take-up was around 75%.

Responses to people aged 70-74, the last of the first target group, are about 75%, and Hancock repeats that people in that population who have not yet been notified of an appointment should contact the NHS.

We’re rounding the corner in the war on coronavirus, the vaccine launch is going well, and if you’re over 70 and haven’t heard from us, contact us now.

When the South African strain arrived in the UK from the UK, early studies showed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in the UK, could provide only limited protection against mild to moderate disease as the strain. Impact on infectious nature.

However, with only 147 cases found in the UK and not in the last two days, Van-Tam said the strains so far contain very few. The South African strain, first discovered in Kent, did not seem to have a distinct transmission advantage over the current UK-predominant strain.

That’s why there is no reason to think that the South African strain will catch up or overtake the current virus in the coming months. That’s really important, Van-Tam said.

He was also optimistic about the vaccine manufacturer’s efforts to tune the vaccine to better deal with the South African strain. Looking at it as a package, it gives us confidence that even if the infection is poorly prevented, there is a possibility that the current vaccines are likely to have a practical effect in terms of reducing serious illness.

Van-Tam added that it was probably too late. There are plenty of fall boosters on our radar if you need them because the vaccine can change over time enough to give you a second shot to fully fight the South African strain.

However, Van-Tam was particularly cautious about how quickly the lockdown could be mitigated, saying that there is no guarantee that people will have a multi-generational summer vacation within the UK.

He said: The more sophisticated your plans for a summer vacation, the more sophisticated your plans for your summer vacation, in terms of cross-border, furniture mix, considering where we are now, I’ll make more guesses about the unknown the more you speak. point.

