Study: UK variant of coronavirus doubles every 10 days in US





“Seeing it doubling every 10 days is worrying, but probably real,” said Dr Greg Poland of the Mayo Clinic.

ROCHESTER, Minnesota The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK doubles every 10 days in the US, according to a new study.

The not yet peer reviewed report found the new strain called B.1.1.7. is 35% to 45% more transmissible than other strains of the virus currently in the country.

Dr Greg Poland, professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic and director of Mayo’s Vaccine Research Group, said the model seems appropriate and replicates what we’ve seen in the UK with this variant.

“That’s what a virus does when it’s in an exponential phase. So seeing it double every 10 days is worrying but probably real,” Dr Poland said.

RELATED: Live Updates: New Community COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens in Rochester

Dr Poland is concerned about fatigue from COVID-19. As people grow tired of wearing masks and socially distancing themselves, the variants could likely cause another spike.

In Minnesota, there have been 16 reported cases of the variant first found in the UK and two cases of the variant first found in Brazil. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) notes that it only performs a portion of all lab tests for variants using whole genome sequencing, meaning the reported numbers likely represent only one small part of what is actually circulating in the state.

“In the UK the best estimate is that it was between 28% and 38% more deadly. These figures are therefore difficult to distinguish because the greater number of deaths is due to increased transmissibility. In other words, if you hold the death rate constant but you increase the transmissibility by 50%, you get a lot more deaths than if you keep the same transmissibility but increase the lethality by 50%, ”explained Dr Poland. .

While there is no good evidence to suggest that this strain causes more serious disease in humans, Dr Poland suspects it does.

“The best guess … is that the case fatality rate is increased, the first and second that the viral loads in these individuals may be higher. Both of these would be markers of more serious illness,” said the Dr Poland.

Modeling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts B.1.1.7. variant could be the predominant strain in the United States by March.

RELATED: Vax Facts: What You Need To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr Poland agrees with this prediction.

“This virus is going to find people who are not vaccinated, who do not wear masks and who do not maintain social distancing,” he said. “I think we’ll see what they saw in the UK. Now the question is whether it will be outmatched, for example, by the South African variant or the Brazilian variant or a variant that doesn’t Hasn’t arisen yet? It doesn’t stay the same. It just keeps mutating, “said Dr Poland.

At a press conference on Monday, Dr Anthony Fauci said that the vaccines the United States is currently distributing are quite effective against this particular variant.

But depending on the vaccine and the variant, studies show that the effectiveness can drop.

Dr Poland referred to the Novavax study which was 95% effective against the original strain. For the British strain, it fell to 85% efficiency. For the strain first identified in South Africa, it fell to 60% for HIV negative.

While these vaccines can still protect people from serious illness and death, Dr Poland said people with mild or moderate symptoms can end up with long-term complications.

RELATED: New Variants Raise Concerns Over COVID-19 Virus Re-infections

South Africa has just announced the suspension of use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial found that the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate infections of the variant now prevalent in the country.

Due to these variations, Dr Poland believes that we should focus on the initial doses first.

“The best data has shown that if we follow what has been done in clinical studies, we are not wrong. However, for convenience many of us think we should give the first dose to as many people as possible and then worry about getting it. a second dose, ”said Dr Poland. “It’s a race and America needs to understand that. We live in a race between virus and vaccine, between time and opportunity. So I believe we should give as many doses as possible as quickly as possible.”

BELOW: Check out the extended interview

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos