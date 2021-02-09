Travelers entering the UK face stricter Covid testing rules.





All travelers entering the UK from abroad must undergo two Covid-19 screenings after the government arrives in the UK to strengthen its borders against a new strain of disease.

The new system, which will be announced as early as Tuesday, means that all arrivals must undergo a voice test before departure (already yes). After entering the UK, you will need to undergo additional testing on the 2nd and 8th day. . Passengers must pay for the test themselves.

These changes mean that the current regime is being strengthened considerably, and most people arriving domestically do not go through tests after flight and self-isolate for 10 days in private homes.

Currently, only those arriving from dangerous “red-listed” countries such as South Africa or Brazil are required to stay under close security personnel for 10 days in government-designated hotels starting February 15th.

The imminent announcement that all passengers must undergo multiple COVID-19 tests comes as concerns grow among ministers over the threat posed by mutations in a new and more deadly disease.

Hotel owners are not keen on this. When they go together, they just try to buy goodwill with the pastors.

Meanwhile, ministers are closer to signing their first contract with hotels to provide quarantine facilities for passengers arriving from the most dangerous countries. Two weeks after the system was announced, the announcement is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday after a few days of controversy with the industry.

Downing Street on Monday admitted that it has not yet registered hotels to participate in the new system, which means British residents returning from more than 30 high-risk countries will take a bus to the cost of staying for 10 days. There is not enough time for the plan to run until next week’s target date.

However, statistics from industry and Whitehall said the government was close to signing up for several hotels just outside Heathrow Airport, optimistic that it would close more deals with places within two miles of Manchester, Gatwick, Birmingham and London City airports. .

Long-term negotiations are understood to reflect the unhappiness of the hotel operator for refusing to provide a revenue guarantee with the expectation of the government to cancel all future reservations.

The hotelier said that despite the government requiring only passengers to open the hotel, they offered to pay only for the rooms they used to isolate passengers, resulting in a potential loss of revenue.

The place will also face a large number of empty rooms because the government plans to contract more hotels than the expected number of arrivals if it underestimates how many people will need accommodation.

One industry executive said that the absence of notifications was also problematic. “It doesn’t give the hotel a lot of time to do so in a way that doesn’t upset the hotel when a Wednesday is announced. [existing] Customers in need of new accommodation.”

Hotels can currently accept key workers and workers who need to travel for business. “Hotel bosses aren’t crazy about this. When they go with it, they’re just trying to buy some favor with the ministers,” said one industry figure.

Rather than resisting pressure to apply a new hotel quarantine to all passengers entering the UK, the government has introduced a more specific program targeting people returning from about 30 “red list” countries with the variant coronavirus.

However, this list is updated every Thursday and could be expanded further in the coming weeks, especially given new concerns about the efficacy of certain vaccines against the strains first discovered in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Ireland is reviewing whether the coronavirus travel regulations need to be tightened, with reports that UK tourists are avoiding UK quarantine by returning from their Middle Eastern vacation via Irish airport.

Dublin officials are concerned that loopholes in travel restrictions have opened up the possibility for British vacationers who need to take quarantine measures when returning to the UK to use the country’s airport as a “backside”.

Unlike travelers arriving from other parts of the world, the UK does not require quarantine for people arriving from Ireland due to the common travel area between the two countries. People traveling to Ireland from all countries must be tested for negative coronavirus, but this rule does not apply to those who transfer to other international flights after arriving at Irish airport.

“There is a problem,” said a senior Irish official familiar with the discussions of the Micheál Martin government. “They have to look at the problem and see if action is needed if it is being exploited.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the government will take action when “serious problems” arise.

