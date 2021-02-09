New UK Cyber ​​Security Council to become official governing body on education and standards





The government is funding new independent organizations to set standards for the cybersecurity sector and define career and learning paths. The UK Cybersecurity Commission makes it a simple one-stop shop for those looking to enter or pursue a career, the Commission will actively pursue the opportunity to attract. More talent and greater diversity of cybersecurity workforce

The UK Cybersecurity Council, funded by the new DCMS, will provide the industry with a single management voice to establish the knowledge, skills, and experience needed for a variety of cybersecurity operations to match other professions such as law, medicine and engineering. .

The committee will improve the outlook for skilled jobs across the country, focusing on increasing the number and diversity of people entering the profession, providing new and existing workers with a clear roadmap for their cybersecurity career.

Institutions work with education providers to certify courses and qualifications and provide employers with the information and trust they need to effectively hire to ensure cyber competency.

Digital Infrastructure Secretary Matt Warman announces Safer Internet Day, which promotes more responsible use of online technology worldwide, and despite the epidemic, the 8.3 billion cybersecurity sector continues to grow, especially for more talent from underprivileged. Delivered as demand increases. groups.

Digital Infrastructure Secretary Matt Warman said:

The fact that we are launching an independent professional body for cybersecurity shows that this area is contributing significantly to a thriving digital economy by protecting critical national infrastructure, commerce and other online spaces.

The UK Cyber ​​Security Council ensures that world-class education and guidance are available to anyone interested in an exciting career in dealing with online threats. It also advocates for diversity and inclusion to raise standards while helping countries build safer and better environments.

This latest move follows feedback from the 2018 DCMS Public Advisor looking at the challenges faced by the profession that showed overwhelming awareness of the new institution.

The committee, working closely with the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), will strongly support the government’s 1.9 billion national cybersecurity strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

Chris Ensor, NCSC’s deputy director for cyber growth, said:

Cybersecurity is a growing industry in the UK, and it is essential to become the core of the profession as high levels of work and technical expertise develop.

We look forward to working with the Commission to provide the skills and support needed for future generations of cybersecurity professionals to succeed and make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

The council appointed a founding board to guide the organization in setting up the organization in the years to come. These include:

Moderator: Dr. Claudia Natanson-formerly CSO of DWP, MD of BT Secure Business Service and CISO Vice-Chairman of Diageo Plc: Jessica Figueras-Technology Market Strategist, Chairman of NCT, Former Senior Analyst of GlobalData Trustee: Carla Baker-Policy and Government Affairs in UK and Ireland Senior Director, Palo Alto Networks Treasurer: Mike Watson-Chief Financial Officer, Marston Holdings, formerly for Dell, HP and BAE Systems Cybersecurity Department

Dr Claudia Natanson, Chairman of the UK Cyber ​​Security Commission, said:

Im, who has spent many years in the field of cybersecurity, is well aware of the great work done by various organizations, but also knows that umbrella organizations are needed to advance their careers in an integrated way.

Being a member of the Commission’s leadership is a privilege and a challenge, knowing that Britain’s future security and prosperity depends in part on the successful execution of the Commission’s job development mission.

The commission is officially launched on March 31st.

This committee was developed in accordance with the 2018 Agreement on UK Cybersecurity Professional Development, which provides strong support for the government’s proposal to create a new and independent UK Cybersecurity Committee to coordinate delivery and define the goals that the profession will achieve. Showed. In September 2019, DCMS commissioned a consortium of organizations specializing in cybersecurity known as the Cyber ​​Security Alliance to establish a council. The engineering and technology agency led the consortium that created this new organization for about 18 months. This work is part of the government’s 5-year 1.9 billion national cybersecurity strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

