UK consumer spending stagnation during the recent shutdown





Consumer spending and retail sales in the UK declined in January at the fastest rate since May, indicating that the economy was hit harder by the current lockdown than the November limit, despite people switching to online shopping. Suggest.

According to Barclaycard data, consumer spending in January fell by 16.3% compared to the same month last year, tracking nearly half of all UK credit and debit card transactions, the largest annual decline since spring.

The decline was much greater than the 1.9% decline in November, which is consistent with the economy shrinking more severely than the 2.6% decline registered during the previous closure.

Raheel Ahmed, Head of Consumer Products at Barclays, said: “As the effects of the recent blockade began to be hit hard, we have witnessed certain sectors struggle as physical buildings across the UK are shut down.”

UK consumer spending declined as many services, such as restaurants and gyms, were shut down under closure rules, despite the British benefiting from buying more goods.

In January, spending in supermarkets that remained open while most non-essential stores were closed increased at a rate of 17% per year. Spending on digital TV subscriptions and takeouts increased by a third, and spending was strong for specialized retailers selling sports and outdoor goods as demand was strong and most stores were traded online.

According to Barclaycard, online spending for all retailers increased by 73% compared to January last year.

However, the downturn in the rest of the consumer sector was even greater, with spending at bars, pubs and restaurants declining by about 90%, despite the large number of services offered and takeouts. Spending on fuel, clothing and department stores has fallen between 25% and 37%, the largest annual decline since spring.

Barclaycard’s separate monthly survey showed that the closure weakened consumer confidence. Only 40% of Britons were confident in job security in January, down 10 percentage points over last month, and those under the age of 34 were considerably less confident compared to older Brits.

Analysts warn that low consumer confidence threatens economic recovery because it can urge savings rather than consumption.

The reduction in spending was confirmed by separate data from the UK retail consortium trading agency affiliated with the consulting firm KPMG.

According to BRC data, UK retail sales fell to minus 1.3% per year for the first time since May. However, the decline in January was much more modest than the 19% decline in April.

Helen Dickinson, BRC’s chief executive, said, “The current lockdown has hit retailers more insignificant than in November. The new strain of this virus undermines consumer confidence and customers spend specifically on clothing and footwear,” Made him hesitate.”

recommendation

BRC recorded annual Internet sales growth similar to Barclaycard’s, which resulted in a 64% increase in online retail spending, approaching an all-time high for unlocking last spring.

It also warned that more retailers could close their doors and that the number of bankruptcies could increase in 2020.

“if [the] The government wants to avoid further management of viable businesses and thousands of job losses. We need to provide the necessary financial assistance to the businesses that have been hit hardest, including easing target business interest rates after March,” Dickinson said.

