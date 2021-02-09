Seattle Proud Boys member suspends release in US Capitol violation case





Ethan Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing formal proceedings and other crimes. He did not argue for the charges.

SEATTLE A member of the far-right group Proud Boys will remain in custody for the time being on pending charges related to the riot on the United States Capitol.

On Monday, Seattle trial judge Brian Tsuchida initially said Ethan Nordean, 30, should be released pending trial, but then put his decision on hold and gave the Department of Justice time to appeal.

Within hours, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, DC, blocked Nordean’s release pending appeal, and she ordered U.S. Marshals to transport Nordean to the District of Columbia.

Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing formal proceedings and other crimes. He did not argue for the charges.

According to prosecution documents, Nordean is the self-appointed sergeant-at-arms of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, a group self-proclaimed as a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists, according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said Nordean was among those who entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and had been near the front of the mob of rioters as they clashed with Capitol Police.

Ahead of the January 4, 2021 breach, the DOJ said Nordean posted a video on social media, which it captioned, that they remember the day they decided to go to war with us.

Nordean’s father, a restaurant owner in western Washington, shared the following statement about his son last week:

“My son, Ethan, was arrested on February 3 for his involvement in the siege of the Capitol. We have tried for a long time to get our son out of the way that led to his arrest today – to no avail. Ethan will be held accountable for his actions. “

RELATED: Seattle Proud Boys Member Arrested in Washington State After US Capitol Breach

RELATED: United States Issues Terrorism Alert for ‘Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremists’

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos