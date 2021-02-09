Britain is facing a toxic nuclear waste dilemma





In recent weeks, the British government has invited residents from two communities in northwest England to “virtual exhibitions” to evaluate their views on how to do more, one of the biggest environmental challenges the country faces. Than half a century’s worth of toxic nuclear waste

The boroughs of Allerdale and Copeland in Cumbria are considering whether to house underground storage facilities for the nation’s nuclear industry’s most radioactive by-products. Designed to give local residents a final say, this process is run by the state-run nuclear decommissioning authority.

Like any other country with a nuclear industry, the British government has been struggling with long-term storage issues for decades. This is the fourth attempt to find a site for landfilling radioactive waste to a depth of 1 km underground.

All storage must be kept for at least 100,000 years. That way, it can collapse to a safe level and cause leaks without the risk of human interference or natural events such as earthquakes or sea level rise.

The UK relies on nuclear power for 17% of its electricity production, and the amount of waste will increase as the government has ambitions for a new generation of nuclear power plants to reduce carbon emissions.

Storing nuclear waste at the surface level, like Sellafield, has not been seen as a long-term solution. © Jonathan Player / Shutterstock

The country already has more than 500,000 cubic meters of high-intermediate nuclear waste accumulated from its power and weapons programs after World War II. The NDA, which allows the reactor of the future, estimates that the figure will ultimately increase to 750,000 cubic meters.

The waste is maintained at the surface level of the drums at more than 20 sites across the UK, most of which are in Copeland’s Cellarfield, the heart of the UK nuclear program.

“If you were sitting right above one of them [high-level waste] The container will die within a few hours,” said Dr. Clare Corkhill, an underground nuclear waste storage expert at Sheffield University.

500,000 cubic meters of intermediate nuclear waste accumulated after World War II

Surface storage is not a long-term solution well beyond 100 years. Hence, the government argues that finding a safer, permanent solution for future generations is the “right thing”.

Copeland was the first to create a “working group” in November following an NDA-supervised process aimed at community involvement on a site in an area known as a geological disposal facility (GDF). It stores waste in metal or concrete containers that are permanently sealed in safes hundreds of meters under solid rock.

Some nuclear experts, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, believe that GDF is the best option for permanent and safe disposal of spent nuclear fuel.

Copeland last month considered whether the neighborhood Allerdale, home to many Sellafield employees, would house what opponents call a “nuclear dump”. The NDA wants other communities to join this year.

Sheep grazing near the Sellafield nuclear facility. The Allerdale and Copeland boroughs of Cumbria are considered hosts of geological treatment facilities. © FLPA / John Eveson / Shutterstock

These two councils were previously here, which were two areas assigned for the GDF in the process that the Cumbria County council ended in 2013 after tens of thousands of residents and environmentalists protested and some geologists questioned their suitability. Ended in. Local.

The change is that county councils that have not responded to requests for comment have no such veto power.

Proponents of the plan claim they will give more power to communities affected by the GDF and will make a final remark with local voters. However, critics laughed at this approach as “pig politics,” especially since communities that join the course offer up to £2.5ma per year for local initiatives.

There is still no cost for the plan beyond the 2013 estimate of £12 billion. With a budget of £3.5 billion per year to cover waste storage and decommissioning of old nuclear facilities, the NDA says the updated figures will depend on the final location. , Geology and design.

recommendation

Andy Ross, director of GenR8 North, a real estate development firm that named Allerdale and Copeland where he lives, as potential hosts for the GDF, said he hopes this latest process will give residents a better understanding of the pros and cons. Cellar. He said the county council has also been invited to join the working group, but has so far refused.

“Many people don’t understand the size of the current storage facility. . . It’s not like we bring garbage to the county and store it. It’s actually already here,” said Ross.

But local opponents are outraged. “The plan is again like a sick dog,” said Marianne Birkby, who lives 25 miles from Sellafield and runs Radiation Free Lakeland, who last campaigned for the facility.

It’s not just the UK that is reluctant to host such facilities. “Reality is nowhere in the world [yet] A deep geological reservoir that functions for spent nuclear fuel,” said Dr Paul Dorfman of the Energy Institute at University College London.

Finland is building the world’s first deep geological reservoir for spent nuclear fuel at Olkiluoto on the southwest coast. © Posiva Oy

Finland is expected to be the first country to complete a nuclear fuel underground storage site as work begins. However, this was a long process that began in 1984. Final approval is still pending in neighboring Sweden, but plans are also underway, a process that took more than 10 years.

But nuclear skeptics point to a lesson from the United States that leaked radioactivity in an underground facility built to store weapons-related waste in New Mexico in 2014.

A recent UK search is expected to take a long time and a detailed site investigation is expected to take up to 15 years. Dorfman said, “Like when there was no science, rushing seems to be a problem.”

But, according to nuclear experts, the site search is at the heart of the nuclear program, one of the government’s top 10 green policies.

“My personal position is until there is a new nuclear power plant [long-term] A foreclosure strategy has been in place,” Corkhill said.

2 weekly newsletters

Energy is an indispensable business in the world and Energy Source is a newsletter. Directly to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday, Energy Source provides essential news, forward-looking analysis and insider information. Sign up here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos