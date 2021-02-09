Justice Department will transition US lawyers, sparing 2 involved in political pollsExBulletin





The Department of Justice building in Washington, DC Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images .

switch Bloomberg / Bloomberg caption via Getty Images

Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration will begin the transition process for Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys as early as Tuesday, but hopes to keep two prosecutors in place leading high-level and politically sensitive investigations, a senior Justice Department official told NPR.

The two exceptions are US lawyer from Delaware, David Weiss, and US lawyer from Connecticut, John Durham. The news was first reported by CNN.

The transition process is routine for a new administration, although there have been questions in particular from Republican lawmakers about what Team Biden would do for both the Hunter Biden and the Durham probes.

Weiss is leading the criminal investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter. Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson called Weiss on Monday evening and asked him to stay in his current role, the official said.

In December, Hunter Biden announced that the Delaware attorney’s office was investigating his tax cases.

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am convinced that a professional and objective examination of these matters will demonstrate that I have managed my affairs in a legal and proper manner, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers”, had- he stated at the time.

Durham, meanwhile, was appointed in October by then-attorney general William Barr as special advocate to investigate the origins of the Russia inquiry.

The senior Justice Department official said Durham is expected to resign as US attorney but his appointment as special advocate will remain in effect.

Durham was tasked by Barr to investigate whether a federal official or employee broke the law as part of the investigation into the 2016 presidential campaigns and those associated with the Trump administration.

Barr originally brought in Durham in 2019 and expected his job to be finished last summer. But the timeline was pushed back, and Barr said he wanted to take the nomination ahead of the election to ensure he could complete his job “regardless of the outcome of the election.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos