Britain Dangers To Turn Clocks Back On Infectious Equality | girls





According to a report published by the Women’s Equality Commission, governments risk turning the clock back on gender equality by overlooking the labor market and taking care of the inequalities faced by women.

The selection committee issued 20 recommendations, including the government maintaining 20 universal credit increases to address inequality.

Commission chair Caroline Nokes said the government aid package has provided an important safety net for millions of people, but the epidemic has exacerbated the existing inequalities among pregnant women, new mothers, self-employed, women demanding benefits, and working people. In the field of professional child care.

This passive approach to gender equality is not sufficient and has exacerbated the existing equality problem for many women, she said. And you risk doing the same with plans for economic recovery.

The report encourages the government to review parenting provisions to support job seekers and retraining. Since women are overrepresented among ineligible persons, eligibility for legal sick leave is reviewed. Restores reporting of gender wage gaps. Extends redundant protection for pregnant women and mothers.

The committee said the government should evaluate the equal impact of all policies, including the suspension of work and self-employment income support scheme.

The government should also evaluate the equal impact of industrial strategies and other economic recovery plans, and the committee should find that recovery priorities are skewed towards male dominated sectors such as ready-to-go infrastructure projects.

In writing the report, the committee heard evidence from organizations including TUC, Maternity Action, and National Hair & Beauty Federation.

TUC Secretary General Frances OGrady said the epidemic had undermined women’s equality.

According to a TUC survey released in January, more than 7 out of 10 women who recently applied for a leave of absence after school closed the request. 9 in 10 experienced higher levels of anxiety and stress during the recent blockade.

OGrady said: Women were put in an impossible situation during the pandemic. Often expected to work and take care of children at the same time.

If ministers do not act, women will be pushed out of the labor market. This means that poverty for women and children will rise.

Victoria Benson, CEO of Gingerbread, a charity for single parents, said he welcomed and supported the report’s results.

She said that of the UK’s 2 million single parents, 90% are women and were constantly left behind during the epidemic.

She said: We’ve gotten to the point where they’ve taken every paid and unpaid vacation they can, so I’ve heard from many that they have no choice but to quit their job.

If this continues, single parents will be kicked out of the labor market. This will have a devastating effect on the family and drive more people into poverty. The government should not leave single parents and children in the cold.

A government spokesman said: During the epidemic, the government has taken all necessary steps to protect lives and livelihoods and will continue to do so. We are protecting the jobs and income of our people with an economic system worth over 200 billion, including the self-employed income scheme for 1.7 million self-employed women in the UK.

Covid-19 is pushing for a cultural change with more people than ever before working flexibly, and the government wants to take advantage of it as we recover. By doing so, parents can share caring work more equally and have more flexibility from their employers to unlock the potential of everyone across the country.

