United States considers Covid-19 testing requirement for domestic air travel





(CNN) The Biden administration is considering a rule that would require negative Covid-19 test results for domestic air travel, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“There is an active conversation with the CDC right now,” Buttigieg told Axios. “What I can tell you is that it’s going to be driven by data, by science, by medicine and by input from the people who are actually going to have to do this.”

On Monday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said screening U.S. travelers for Covid-19 may be helpful. But she did not say if there were plans to test domestic travelers.

“As long as we have tests available to be able to do testing, first of all, I would really encourage people not to travel,” Walensky said at a White House briefing. “But if we travel, that would be yet another mitigation measure to try to reduce the spread.”

Will airports such as LAX in Los Angeles handle domestic Covid-19 testing in the future? The Biden administration is thinking about it.

Getty Images / Siegfried Layda

National and international tests

The discussion follows a CDC rule that went into effect at the end of January, requiring negative Covid-19 tests for international travelers, US citizens and residents entering the United States.

The US Travel Association, a national industry nonprofit, has hailed the rule for inbound travelers as “the key to reopening international travel.”

However, the group does not support a testing requirement for domestic air travelers.

Other groups raise concerns

Industry body Airlines for America has also expressed concern about the possible testing requirement for domestic air travel.

In a recent letter to the White House, the organization highlighted the risk-based measures to stem the transmission of Covid-19 that the industry has adopted and the research showing that the risk of in-flight infection is low.

“Given the strong scientific evidence that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 on board an aircraft is very low, we believe that a testing requirement for domestic air travel is unwarranted,” the letter said.

“Additionally, public health and economic data indicate that this policy would disproportionately prevent low-income travelers and rural Americans in small communities from traveling.”

A4A also echoed the US Travel Association’s concern that such testing would divert resources from more pressing public health priorities.

Jacqueline Howard and Nick Neville of CNN Health contributed to this report.

