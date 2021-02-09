British editors urge ministers to protect freedom of information | Freedom of information





British state newspaper editors are calling on the government to protect the Freedom of Information Act, following criticism of the public being unduly disturbed when scrutinizing the work of official organizations.

Six editors, from the Daily Telegraph to Mirror, signed an open letter, calling for an urgent investigation amid fears that the public would fall into a stone wall.

The Democracy Report, held in November, criticized ministers for running Orwellian units at the heart of the government for controlling the disclosure of shameful information. The Whitehall Department said it was rejecting requests at the highest rate since the law was introduced 20 years ago.

In this letter, the editors raise serious concerns about the difficulties journalists and the public face when attempting to request information from official files using free legislation of information across government.

Among the editors who signed the letter were Katharine Viner of Guardian, Roula Khalaf of Financial Times, and Chris Evans of The Daily Telegraph. The letter is also supported by former Fleet Street editors, including Paul Dacre, who has edited the Daily Mail for 25 years, as well as academics and lawyers.

They accelerate the formal response to the public’s freedom to request information and urge the strengthening of the intelligence committee, the agency that regulates the conduct.

Editors say the bill is an important tool to ensure that journalists and the general public can scrutinize government affairs. However, we are becoming increasingly interested in the way laws are interpreted and implemented.

Based on the conclusions of the openDemocracy report, they point to increasing evidence of poor practices across government, including not responding to requests.

They criticize the operation of the FoI Clearing House, a lesser-known unit within the Cabinet Office that requires the Whitehall department to send requests that it deems potentially sensitive or too expensive to respond. The department regularly instructs the department to send a draft of the proposed response for investigation.

This raises serious questions about whether requests for information from journalists and researchers are handled and managed differently, the editors wrote.

According to the openDemocracy report, the budget for the Office of the Information Commissioner, a regulator that implements freedom of information legislation, has been cut by 41% over the past decade.

Viner said: In a time when freedom of speech is threatened around the world, governments wasting time on legitimate FoI requests are in conflict with the global commitment to freedom of speech. Given that a huge amount of public money is being spent on private contractors right now, the clear promise to increase transparency and the well-funded intelligence commissioners are clearly in the public good.

John Witherow, editor of the Times, said: Transparency is not a privilege or gift that a kind government handed down to a grateful citizen. The message has not been delivered to the Boris Johnson government, which seems to make it more difficult. This is not only a shame, but a mistake.

A government spokesman said the information center has been in operation for 15 years to ensure a consistent approach to information requests.

This is particularly important for complex FoI requests that must strike a balance between sensitive information and the need to provide information with legal obligations to protect national security, they said. The government is fully committed to the transparency agenda, regularly disclosing information beyond its obligations under the FoI law and publishing publications that are more active than ever.

