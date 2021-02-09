US Senate sets swift timetable for Trump impeachment trial | Donald Trump News





Home officials and the Trumps defense team will each have 16 hours over two days to present their case.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the US Senate have agreed on a timeline for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starting Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The schedule calls for four days of arguments split evenly between officials in the U.S. House of Representatives, who will pursue the impeachment charge against the former president, and defense attorneys for Trumps, Schumer said on Monday.

All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president, Schumer said.

Each side will have ample time to present its arguments.

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump last month for inciting an insurgency for his role in the fierceness of a mob of his supporters, who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6. Trump, through his lawyers, denies the accusation.

Under the terms of the schedule announced by Schumer, house directors and defense attorneys for Trumps will each have 16 hours over two days to present their respective arguments.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the timetable for the Trump impeachment trial in a Senate address on Monday [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]The Senate will take a Sabbath recess, starting at sunset Friday, and will return no earlier than Sunday afternoon to complete work, Schumer said.

Early next week, once the initial arguments are over, the Senate plans to debate and decide whether to call witnesses, potentially including Trump himself, before the trial can be closed. Schumer said.

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the agreed schedule preserves due process and the rights of both parties and will give senators ample time to consider the case and arguments.

Outperform defense

Trump’s lawyers insist the former president did not incite a riot on the U.S. Capitol last month and have argued that his impeachment by the House of Representatives should be rejected by the Senate this week.

In a pre-trial brief filed Monday, Trumps’ legal team Bruce Castor and David Schoen offered a robust response to accusations by House Democrats that the former president is guilty of inciting insurgency.

Democrats pointed to Trump’s speech to supporters just before the riot on Capitol Hill, where he called on them to fight to prevent certification of Joe Bidens’ election victory, as proof of incitement.

Lawyers for Trumps argue that in addition to being protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitutions, which guarantees free speech, not a single word has encouraged violence or lawlessness, explicitly or implicitly. .

The Trumps legal team has said that in addition to his speech not constituting incitement, the impeachment process itself is unconstitutional.

Trump was first impeached in 2019 for abuse of power for putting pressure on the Ukrainian government. He was acquitted after a two-week Senate trial.

He is the only US president to have been indicted twice.

