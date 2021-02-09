Covid: All travelers arriving in the UK are screened twice during self-isolation.





ITV News UK editor Paul Brand explains in detail.

The government is expected to announce that all passengers entering the UK must undergo self-isolation tests on the 2nd and 8th days of arrival.

The new rules, scheduled to take effect from February 15th, will apply not only to those arriving from “hazardous” countries heading for hotel quarantine, but also to those who self-isolate at home.

Whether quarantined at home or at a hotel, all travelers are responsible for paying for their own testing.

ITV News knows that travelers arriving from “dangerous area” countries must book an isolated hotel through an online reservation system, transfer and test with a package.

Heathrow Airport. Credits: PA

This announcement comes as part of a broad package of actions for governments to quarantine arrivals.

Many people ask why compulsory tests were not introduced a year before the virus first arrived in the UK. And if No 10 is so concerned about the variant, why not ban all arrivals?

Conversely, the airline industry is concerned that this will be the last nail in the coffin.

One source suggests that short-haul flights will be almost over.

Credits: PA

One source said, “There will be no demand. I wouldn’t be surprised if EasyJet grounded the fleet,” one source said. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said, “During the pandemic, the government is taking appropriate steps. Scientists have led the world’s toughest border regime.

“It is important that the government continues to take the necessary steps to protect people and save lives.

“Improving our testing regime to protect all arrivals during quarantine provides a higher level of protection, allows us to better track new cases that may have flown into the United States, and gives us more opportunities to detect new variants. Can be obtained.

“More details on our mandatory containment and enhanced testing regime will be announced soon.”

For our story, Labor Department Shadow Interior Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds criticized ten times for “jumping from one crisis to another.”

“But the British government is rushing from crisis to crisis without a consistent strategy to protect its borders against the Covid variant,” he wrote. “There are 21,000 people entering the country every day. We urgently need a comprehensive hotel quarantine system.”

Yvette Cooper, chairman of the Interior Choice Committee, asked why the government is not testing arrivals before traveling home.

So, clearly-what’s in place here: all arrivals from abroad must be negative on Covid tests within the last 72 hours. They should also test Covid here on Days 2 and 8 of self-isolation. 2. Those coming from Red Zone countries must follow the same procedure as above, but in hotels where they cannot leave, they must be quarantined.

There is a fence around the Holiday Inn hotel near Heathrow Airport, which is reserved for those arriving from abroad for self-isolation. Credits: PA

Officially, the government has not yet confirmed the exact timing of the quarantine announcement.

The aviation and hotel industry is expecting details on Tuesday, but it could slip after that.

The DHSC simply said the announcement would come “soon.”

