US stocks hit record highs





“The resilience of the corporate sector has been resounding,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “The path of least resistance is even higher.”

The S&P 500 rose 28.76 points to 3,915.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 237.52 points, or 0.8%, to 31,385.76. The Nasdaq composite climbed 131.35 points, or 1%, to 13,987.64.

Smaller company stocks continued to far outperform the rest of the market, indicating that investors are bullish on the economy. The Russell 2000 Index rose 56.43 points, or 2.5%, to 2,289.76.

President Biden and the Democrats in Congress appear to be moving forward with their own version of a coronavirus stimulus bill that would cost $ 1.9 trillion. The Senate and House took steps late last week to pass the bill using a process known as reconciliation, which only requires 51 votes in the Senate. The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris the deciding vote.

“Looks like they’re going to put together a bundle and get it probably in mid-March, when you start to see these pandemic emergency programs expire,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

In another sign of optimism, Treasury bond yields continued to rise for the most part. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.17% from 1.15% Friday night, more than double from six months ago. Although there have been signs of near-zero inflation in recent months, investors believe that improving economic fortunes and billions of dollars in stimulus could make stocks more attractive, and therefore push upwards. bond yields as their prices fall.

Energy stocks were among the big winners on Monday. Marathon Oil posted the biggest gain in the S&P 500, jumping 12.1%. Occidental Petroleum jumped 12.81%.

Tesla rose 1.3% after the company said it bought $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for their electric vehicles with digital currency. Bitcoin rose 13.2% to $ 43,252, according to digital currency broker Coinbase.

Investors continue to watch the shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other battered companies that have been the focus of online investors in recent weeks. GameStop shares fell 5.9% to $ 60 after losing an early gain. The stock saw a massive drop last week. This month alone, GameStop shares are down more than 81%.

