



Good morning. Welcome back to Downing Street for the Coronavirus Briefing today.

Im joined by Vice Chair Professor Jonathan Van Tam and Nikki Kanani, primary care physician from NHS England.

Before we update on our coronavirus response, we would like to inform you of the latest data.

Hospitals across the UK still have 29,326 COVID patients, more than their peak in April or November.

Sadly, it has been reported that an average of 841 people died each day over the past week.

My thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one from this deadly disease.

Today I would like to tell you about 3 important parts of the coronavirus response.

vaccine

First, the next step in the vaccination program.

It’s been two months since the wonderful day Margaret Keenan received his first jab to be vaccinated with the world’s first clinically approved vaccine against coronavirus.

Currently, more than 12.2 million people have been vaccinated.

It is almost a quarter of all adults in the UK.

So far, the vaccination is much better than we expected.

Looking at the date of getting married and the survey before the immunization program began, we found that the UK had the most positive attitudes towards vaccination.

But nonetheless, we thought it accounted for about 75%.

I’m really happy to be able to say that as of midnight last night, among people in their 80s and over, they now have the first dose of 91%. It is 95% of people aged 75 to 79. And three-quarters between the ages of 70 and 74 were the most recently invited groups.

We also visited all eligible nursing homes with seniors to provide immunizations to all residents and staff.

Therefore, it is 93% among residents of qualified nursing homes.

However, do not rest until you have vaccinated everyone in the most at-risk group.

Because vaccines save lives. There is increasing evidence that they protect you and those around you.

The fewer unprotected people, the safer everything will be, and the more secure you can lift restrictions at the right time.

I was happy to see so much enthusiasm for coming forward for the jab. And Im so happy that the take-up was so high.

But it won’t rest until all the vulnerable are protected.

So the NHS and the local authorities, and the team they work with, are doing everything they can to reach the rest of this group, and keep looking for the last few percent while we extend the vaccine offering to younger people. There is. Age range.

I will ask Dr. Kanani to say a few more words about this project in a moment.

Before moving to another JCVI priority group, we were able to achieve our goal of providing vaccines to everyone in priority groups 1-4 by February 15 today.

NHS worked hard to reach everyone in groups 1-4.

But we want to be sure.

So, starting today, I am sending a message to everyone over 70 years old.

Please wait for NHS to contact you.

But now that message is changing.

If you live in the UK, are over 70 and have not yet received an appointment for vaccination, contact NHS.

The easiest way is to use the national reservation service online at nhs.uk.

Or, if you don’t have access online, you can call 119 or call your local GP clinic.

If you live in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, we are working with you to achieve your goal by February 15th and your local health team will contact you.

Thanks to the whole team for making this vaccination program great across the UK.

And to everyone who does the beat by revealing their arms and taking jabs.

Testing

It is very important for us to stay defended while we continue to attack this virus using antivirus programs.

Our testing program has also grown at a tremendous rate.

Currently, it performs an average of 4.5 million tests per week.

NHS Test and Trace returns 97% of the face-to-face test the next day. Contact tracking is incredibly well done, reaching over 97% of contacts with details provided, and 98% of contacts reaching within 24 hours.

Thank you very much to NHS Test and Trace for building this amazing feature almost from scratch.

Testing to determine where the virus is, even under blockade, is critical to breaking the chain of transmission and finding positive cases so people can isolate and stop the spread.

Today Im was excited to announce another step towards enhancing our onshore test manufacturing capabilities.

Teaming up with Derby-based manufacturer Surescreen to deliver 20 million rapid tests to get results in less than 30 minutes.

It is used by asymptomatic screening programs to identify about 1 in 3 people who have been infected with the virus without symptoms but may still be contagious.

This expanded capacity means we can provide more regular testing to more people.

Many employers have already accepted quick and regular workplace testing offers that have protected important workers such as the NHS and schools so you can keep going.

Employers who have introduced rectal tests find it useful for early identification of people with COVID, so over time the number of outbreaks decreases and the number of people not working with COVID decreases. This is a really important part of what we want to do.

Now starting today, we have expanded the provision of regular workplace testing to all enterprises with 50 or more employees in the currently open sector.

Testing will become even more important if you close the closure at the right time.

Of course, now you should work from home if possible.

But if you can’t, we wanted to provide as much certainty and confidence as possible. Id urges all qualified employers to accept this offer. You can go online to the portal at gov.uk/coronavirus.

And this will all help you keep your vital service going and keep the virus on your back.

New transformation

The third thing I want to cover is the task of dealing with new transformations.

All viruses mutate over time. And part of controlling all viruses is responding to new strains as they arise.

For example, we do this every year with the flu.

Knowing this, we invested in genome sequencing capabilities right when we started sequencing this pandemic. How to identify new strains that give the UK the world’s largest genome sequencing capabilities.

In fact, we have provided nearly half of the world’s COVID sequencing.

Thanks to this genomic ability, we were able to find strains at home and help others detect strains in different parts of the world.

We haven’t allowed the new strain to undo all the good things the vaccine launch is doing to protect people.

Now your first line of defense is to aggressively detect and contain whenever a new variant is discovered.

Hence, tighter and firmer measures at the border were being taken in a handful of areas where variations of concern were found in the community, including door-to-door communications, improved testing, and sequencing.

At the same time, since the emergence of the strain of concern at the end of last year, we have been working on ways to address it using vaccines.

It is important that our vaccination program keeps pace with all changes in this virus.

And Professor Van-Tam will say a little more about what he was doing.

The work consists of three parts.

First, the release of existing vaccines is also important in dealing with new strains, as existing vaccines have some impact, particularly against new strains that prevent serious disease and death.

Second, to further strengthen this protection, we have worked with existing vaccine vendors on potential booster jabs targeting new strains.

Third, it has built capabilities off the coast of the UK, including state-of-the-art mRNA technology, to provide the ability to rapidly develop and distribute vaccines against new strains or similar new diseases in the future.

We have entered into a new partnership with vaccine manufacturer CureVac every year to develop a vaccine that can adapt quickly as new strains are identified, just like the flu vaccine.

Im decided to build this capability securely right here in the UK.

It protects not only the new variant, but also everyone on this island in the long run.

We have already agreed on an initial supply of 50 million doses to prepare for everything the future will bring, in addition to the 400 million doses in our vaccine portfolio.

Of course, the fewer new coronavirus cases we have, the less likely a new strain will appear in Korea.

So the essential message to stay at home and follow the rules of social distancing is your best defense right now.

Putting it all together, what I want to say is this.

The number of people admitted to the hospital is still too high, but declining. The death toll is too high, but it is also decreasing. Turned the corner in the war on the coronavirus.

Vaccine releases are progressing smoothly. If you’re over 70 and haven’t been contacted yet, contact us now.

And at all times we need to stay vigilant and take the necessary steps to cope with the new strains that arise.

The most important thing you can do right now is to take a jab when the time comes.

Stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

