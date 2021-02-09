Why the United States underestimates COVID reinfection





Kaitlyn Romoser first caught covid-19 in March, likely while traveling to Denmark and Sweden, as the scale of the pandemic became clear. Romoser, 23, and a lab researcher in College Station, Texas, tested positive and presented a few days of mild, cold symptoms.

In the weeks that followed, she returned to what looked like a full recovery. She even had another test, which was negative, in order to join a study as one of the first recovering blood plasma donors in an effort to help others.

Six months later, in September, Romoser fell ill again after a trip to Florida with her father. This second fight was much worse. She lost her sense of taste and smell and suffered from persistent headaches and fatigue. She tested positive for covid once again – along with her cat.

Romoser believes this was a clear case of reinfection, rather than a mysterious re-emergence of the dormant-origin infection. Since the coronavirus, like other viruses, mutates regularly as it multiplies and spreads in a community, a new infection would carry a different genetic fingerprint. But since neither of the labs had kept their test samples for genetic sequencing, there was no way to confirm their suspicions.

“It would be nice to have proof,” Romoser said. “I was literally called a liar, because people don’t want to believe that it is possible to be re-infected. Why would I lie about being sick?

As millions of Americans struggle to recover from covid, and millions more scramble for the protection offered by vaccines, U.S. health officials may be ignoring a disturbing subset of survivors: those who are infected more than once. Identifying how common reinfection is among people who have contracted covid – as well as how quickly they become vulnerable and why – has important implications for our understanding of immunity and the nation’s efforts to design a program. effective vaccination.

Scientists have confirmed that re-infections after initial illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are possible, but have so far classified them as rare. Fewer than 50 cases have been substantiated worldwide, according to a global reinfection tracker. Only five have been confirmed in the United States, including two detected in California in late January.

It sounds like a rather insignificant number. But scientists’ understanding of reinfection has been limited by the limited number of US labs that keep covid test samples or perform genetic sequencing. A KHN review of surveillance efforts reveals that many U.S. states do not rigorously monitor or investigate suspected cases of reinfection.

KHN sent reinfection surveillance queries to all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of 24 responses, less than half provided details of suspected or confirmed cases of reinfection. Where officials have said they are actively monitoring reinfection, they have found many more potential cases than expected.

In Washington state, for example, health officials are investigating nearly 700 cases that meet the criteria for possible re-infection, with three dozen awaiting genetic sequencing and just one confirmed case.

In Colorado, officials estimate that possible re-infections represent only 0.1% of positive coronavirus cases. But with more than 396,000 cases reported, that means nearly 400 people may have been infected more than once.

In Minnesota, officials have investigated more than 150 cases of suspected reinfection, but they do not have the genetic material to confirm a diagnosis, a spokesperson said.

In Nevada, where the first U.S. case of covid re-infection was identified last summer, Mark Pandori, director of the state’s public health laboratory, said there was no doubt the cases would go undetected. .

“I predict that we are missing cases of reinfection,” he said. “They are very difficult to determine, so you need specialized teams to do this work, or a main lab.”

Such cases are different from cases of so-called long-range covid, in which the original infection triggers debilitating symptoms that persist for months and viral particles can continue to be detected. Reinfection occurs when a person becomes infected with covid, clears that strain, and is infected again with a different strain, raising concerns about long-lasting immunity to the disease. Such reinfections occur regularly with four other coronaviruses circulating among humans, causing colds.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for testing for possible reinfection when a person tests positive for covid at least 90 days after an initial infection (or at least 45 days for “highly suspicious” cases). Confirmation of reinfection requires genetic sequencing of matched samples from each episode to tell if the genomes involved are different.

But the United States lacks the capacity for robust genetic sequencing, the process that identifies the fingerprint of a specific virus so that it can be compared to other strains. Jeff Zients, head of the federal covid task force, noted late last month that the United States ranked 43rd in the world in genomic sequencing.

To date, only a fraction of the positive coronavirus samples have been sequenced, although the Biden administration is working to expand its efforts quickly. On February 1, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky told reporters that sequencing had “increased tenfold” in recent weeks, from 251 sequences in the week of January 10 to 2238 in the week of January 24. The agency is working with private companies, states and university labs to scale up to 6,000 sequences per week by mid-February.

Washington state epidemiologist for communicable diseases Dr Scott Lindquist said officials have prioritized gene sequencing at the state lab, with plans to begin genotyping 5% of all the samples collected. This will allow officials to sort out those nearly 700 potential re-infections, Lindquist said. More importantly, the effort will also help signal the presence of significantly mutated forms of the coronavirus, called variants, which could affect how easily the virus spreads and, perhaps, covid disease makes people.

“These two areas, reinfection and variants, can intersect,” he said. “We wanted to be in front, not behind.”

The specter of re-infections complicates one of the central questions of the covid threat: How long after natural infection or vaccination will people remain immune?

Early studies suggested that immunity would be short-lived, just a few months, while more recent research reveals that certain antibodies and memory cells can persist in patients infected with covides for more than eight months.

“We actually don’t know” the marker that would signal immunity, said Dr. Jason Goldman, an infectious disease expert at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. “We don’t have the test you could take to say yes or no, you could be infected.”

Goldman and his colleagues confirmed a case of reinfection in a Seattle man last fall and have since identified six or seven probable cases. “This is a much more common scenario than we realize,” he said.

The possibility of re-infection means that even patients who have had covid must remain vigilant to curb re-exposure, said Dr Edgar Sanchez, infectious disease physician at Orlando Health in Florida.

“Many patients ask, ‘How long do I have to worry about covid reuptake? “, He said. “I literally tell them this, ‘You’re probably safe for a few weeks, maybe even up to a few months, but beyond that it’s really not clear.’ ‘

The message is similar for the whole of society, said Dr. Bill Messer, an expert in viral genetics at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, who has reflected on the cultural psychology of the covid response. Evidence suggests that there may not be a sharp return to normal.

“The idea that we will end this pandemic by beating this coronavirus, I don’t think that’s really the way it’s going to be,” he said. “I think it’s more likely that we will learn to live comfortably with this new virus that is circulating among us.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a non-profit news service covering health issues. This is an editorially independent program of the KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos